Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine secret chest locations 

The new Destiny 2 Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine, has two secret chests hidden in random locations. Players must make an effort and find these chests for extra Dungeion-specific rewards, be it armor pieces or weapons. However, the rewards that drop from these secret chests are usually unlocked in Collections. They will not drop new gear pieces that are not yet owned.

Hence, looting a secret chest will grant an extra copy of an existing weapon or armor piece, with possibly better perk combination or stat distribution. This article lists the locations for two secret chests in Sundered Doctrine Dungeon.

All secret chests in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine Dungeon

Secret chest #1

The first secret chest can be found within the maze after the first encounter. Spawning this chest requires you to find three Darkness Crux hidden within the maze, and destroy them. It is very easy to get lost inside the maze, so here is a path you can follow after dropping down from the first encounter.

Straight> Left> Left> Down the stairs> Left> Darkness Crux #1

Looking at Darkness Crux #1> Right> Crouch and straight> Left> Crouch and down the stairs> (glowing light on the right wall)> Left> Right> Crouch> Darkness Crux #2 on the right

From Darkness Crux #2> Turn to the way you came from, and go straight> (glowing light on the left) > Go right> Left and crouch> Jump and look behind> Darkness Crux #3

Once all three Crux have been destroyed, turn back from the narrow path you just came from, crouch, and head straight. A new section should be open now on your left with the secret chest inside.

Secret chest section in the maze of Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)

Loot this chest and head to the second encounter. Note that these secret chests can be looted only once per week per character.

Secret chest #2

The second secret chest is easier to find, compared to the first. It is located in the section between the second and third encounter, where you must align the lights through lenses, and make a glow on both Worm and enter symbols to open the path.

Look upper-right from the Worm symbol in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Look for the Worm symbol here and jump near it. While you are looking straight at the Worm symbol, try moving your attention upwards, and then to the right. There should be another huge Worm mouth coming out of the wall.

Ascend to the Worm mouth and you will find the second chest there.

