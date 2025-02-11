Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine "The Drowning Labyrinth" quest guide

The Drowning Labyrinth quest is the Destiny 2 mission Ikora gave at the Tower. It was unlocked when the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon went live, allowing players to complete the activity easily. After the first completion, other steps will follow that will be listed in this article later on.

For now, this article lists the first few steps of "The Drowning Labyrinth" Dungeon for Sundered Doctrine in Destiny 2.

Note: Only the first five steps of the quest are currently available in Week 1 of Episode Heresy. The following steps are expected to be unlocked shortly. This article will then be updated with additional information.

The Drowning Labyrinth quest guide in Destiny 2

After picking up the quest, the first step will require you to complete the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon in Normal or Master difficulty. Note that the progression of this quest is based on characters, not the account. Hence, you must do everything related to the quest as a single character.

Trending

After completing the Dungeon for the first time, the quest will progress, asking you to become "Initiated" and enter codes. Here's how to do it:

Become Initiated and enter code:

After spawning in the Dungeon a second time, enter the huge room with NPC Guardians at the starting location. Here, interact with the piece of paper on the back side of the room, near the symbol wheel.

Piece of paper to become Initiated in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next, you must enter a specific code with the symbols on the wheel. Interact with the podium to activate the code, and put in Witch Queen>Enter>Pyramid.

Entered code for the quest step in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The quest step will then progress, asking you to collect three Laboratory Worms and steal Dread Knowledge. Let us go over each collectible one by one.

You can refer to our first encounter guide for Sundered Doctrine to familiarize yourself with all the symbols and callouts.

Worm #1:

The first Worm can be found underneath the first bridge in the starting area. At the end of the bridge, drop down to the right and look for a small space underneath.

Jump down from the first bridge (Image via Bungie)

Entry to the first Worm (Image via Bungie)

Hop into the space, and a door will open to the first Worm. Remember the Pyramid symbol on the wall in this room.

Worm #2:

After the first encounter, you will come across an underground Pyramid city.

Pyramid underground city after first encounter (Image via Bungie)

Here, instead of going through the usual path, go left, and look for an entrance at the end of the road.

Left from the usual path in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Enter the room by shooting the door. Collect the Worm and remember the symbol on the wall.

Worm #3:

After the second encounter, you will come across a room with lenses, lights, and symbols.

The entrance on the left of the Worm symbol in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Look for the Worm symbol located on the right-upper wall from the entrance.

There should be an opening beside the symbol, which leads to the third Worm. Remember the symbol in this room as well.

Steal Dread knowledge:

For the Dread Knowledge, start the Dungeon again, and head to the symbol wheel in the huge room with Guardian NPCs. This time, you must put in the symbols you saw in each Hive room. It should be Witness>Gift>Darkness.

If you do not see any symbol appearing on the wheel, try to put the first symbol combination, Witch Queen>Enter>Pyramid, and interact with the podium. This should fix the issue, and show you three of the symbols required for the second run.

Witness>Gift>Darkness on the wheel in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next, head through the usual path of the Dungeon. However, this time, you will find Shriekers in one of the hallways, and a Darkness plate at the back. Defeat the enemies and pick up Knowledge from them. Then, stand on the plate with Knowledge to drain the Darkness and open the door behind it.

Shrieker in the hallway before the first encounter (Image via Bungie)

Darkness plate (Image via Bungie)

Once the door has been opened, interact with the podium inside, and you should now have "Pyramid Data".

The opened door behind the Darkness plate in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Complete the rest of the Dungeon, and the quest step will then update to the time-gated section.

Once you are done with everything mentioned above, the quest will have progressed until Step 5 (of 11). The rest of the objectives remain time-gated for now.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback