Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 15 to 22): New challenges, new Nightfall, pinnacle rotators, and more

Destiny 2's new weekly reset in Episode Heresy for April 15 will have a slight downtime in the story. Since the episodic questline concluded last week, players can expect a standard week, alongside a possible epilogue for Heresy. Regardless, multiple other activities will reset, such as the pinnacle rotators, Nightfall Strike, and more.

This article lists everything upcoming with the weekly reset of April 15.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 15 to 22)

Here is a summary of all the content coming with the April 15 reset:

PsiOps Battleground Moon Nightfall.

New weekly challenges.

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of Nightmares, and random Dungeon rotators are in pinnacle weeklies.

Vox Obscura in Exotic rotator.

Scatterhorn and Pathfinder armor in Dares of Eternity.

Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant challenge.

1) PsiOps Battleground Moon

PsiOps Battleground Moon will be the featured Nightfall between April 15 and 22. Here is a list of all modifiers:

Overcharged Machine Gun

Strand Surge

Void Surge

Solar Threat

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions

Fire Pit, for when Acolytes are defeated, they will spawn fire pools at their feet.

Chaff for disabled radar.

Extinguish for sending a fireteam to Orbit when wiped.

Random Banes

The Nightfall weapon is scheduled to be Shadow Price Arc Auto Rifle.

2) New weekly challenges

Destiny 2 Cosmodrome (Image via Bungie)

Due to the story's conclusion, the number of upcoming weekly challenges will only be four instead of 10. Here are the objectives:

Abilities Slayer: Defeat combatants with abilities in the Court of Blades. Earn bonus progress for purchasing boons during the activity.

Defeat combatants with abilities in the Court of Blades. Earn bonus progress for purchasing boons during the activity. Mod Collector: Unlock Artifact mods.

Unlock Artifact mods. Gotta Win Them All: Complete activities in Vanguard, Gambit, or Crucible playlists. Bonus progress is granted for completing Vanguard playlist activities at Advanced difficulty or higher or for winning Gambit or Crucible matches.

Complete activities in Vanguard, Gambit, or Crucible playlists. Bonus progress is granted for completing Vanguard playlist activities at Advanced difficulty or higher or for winning Gambit or Crucible matches. Kinetic Forces: Get final blows with Kinetic weapons. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.

3) Pinnacle rotator

Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt (Image via Bungie)

Deep Stone Crypt and Root of Nightmares will be the featured Raids for Pinnacle rotators. The Dungeons remain unknown for now. Deep Stone Crypt can drop Legendary weapons and the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic. It doesn't have any Master variant.

Root of Nightmares, on the other hand, does have a Master variant and can drop Adept weapons. Players can also farm the Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun.

4) Exotic mission

Vox Obscura will be the featured Exotic mission. Players can get the Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher between April 15 and 22.

