Tips to farm Nightfall weapons easily in Destiny 2

Nightfall weapons are high-tier gear pieces that cater heavily to the PvE side of Destiny 2. Each weapon has increased stats via the Adept version or a simple drop from normal Nightfall Strikes. Regardless of the type, having a god roll Nightfall weapon should be everyone's goal. This article focuses more on the Adept variants, as they are the pinnacle loot for any experienced Guardian.

Ad

Below, readers will find useful tips to farm these Nightfall weapons from the game.

How to effectively farm Nightfall weapons in Destiny 2

1) Do not claim the Conqueror gilding seal

Players with the normal/purple Conqueror seal will find a small node beside the primary Grandmaster Nightfall node. This small node allows anyone with the normal seal to upgrade to the Gild version/Gold. You can access the small node, run any Grandmaster Nightfall Strike you want, and complete one objective towards the Gilding process.

Ad

Trending

Small node for all Grandmaster Strikes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Episode Heresy implemented a change where the Nightfall Strike from the small node doesn't disappear and stays even after completion. This further allows infinite farming of an Adept weapon from any Strike of the player's choosing.

Ad

Available Nightfall via the small node in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, the node will disappear if you complete every single Grandmaster Nightfall from the small node, claim the triumphs, and Gild your Conquerer seal. When that happens, you cannot farm Nightfall weapons from your chosen Strike.

Ad

Hence, avoid Gilding the Conqueror seal until the very end of the season.

All Nightfall list for Golding Conqueror seal (Image via Bungie)

For example, if you want the Lotus-Eater Sidearm, but the associated Nightfall Strike is the Liminality, you will have a hard time farming a god roll for the weapon.

Ad

On the other hand, the small node will allow you to launch any one of the easier Strikes, with Lotus-Eater Sidearm as the active weapon, and run it countless times until you get the god roll.

2) Easiest Nightfall Strikes in Episode Heresy

For farming weapons only, the Lake of Shadows and the Insight Terminus are the easiest missions you can run for quick Adept weapon farming. While both these Strikes underwent a few reworks, the time required to complete both remains the same.

Ad

3) Best weapons to target

The Palindrome (Image via Bungie)

The Palindrome Hand Cannon and the Lotus-Eater Sidearm are the best weapons from the Episode Heresy loot pool. To get them, wait for the week when one of the weapons becomes active in the loot pool, and then, run any easy Nightfall from the small node.

Ad

Waiting for double-reward weeks is also recommended.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More