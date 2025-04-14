Tips to farm Nightfall weapons easily in Destiny 2

Nightfall weapons are high-tier gear pieces that cater heavily to the PvE side of Destiny 2. Each weapon has increased stats via the Adept version or a simple drop from normal Nightfall Strikes. Regardless of the type, having a god roll Nightfall weapon should be everyone's goal. This article focuses more on the Adept variants, as they are the pinnacle loot for any experienced Guardian.
Below, readers will find useful tips to farm these Nightfall weapons from the game.
How to effectively farm Nightfall weapons in Destiny 2
1) Do not claim the Conqueror gilding seal
Players with the normal/purple Conqueror seal will find a small node beside the primary Grandmaster Nightfall node. This small node allows anyone with the normal seal to upgrade to the Gild version/Gold. You can access the small node, run any Grandmaster Nightfall Strike you want, and complete one objective towards the Gilding process.
Episode Heresy implemented a change where the Nightfall Strike from the small node doesn't disappear and stays even after completion. This further allows infinite farming of an Adept weapon from any Strike of the player's choosing.
However, the node will disappear if you complete every single Grandmaster Nightfall from the small node, claim the triumphs, and Gild your Conquerer seal. When that happens, you cannot farm Nightfall weapons from your chosen Strike.
Hence, avoid Gilding the Conqueror seal until the very end of the season.
For example, if you want the Lotus-Eater Sidearm, but the associated Nightfall Strike is the Liminality, you will have a hard time farming a god roll for the weapon.
On the other hand, the small node will allow you to launch any one of the easier Strikes, with Lotus-Eater Sidearm as the active weapon, and run it countless times until you get the god roll.
2) Easiest Nightfall Strikes in Episode Heresy
For farming weapons only, the Lake of Shadows and the Insight Terminus are the easiest missions you can run for quick Adept weapon farming. While both these Strikes underwent a few reworks, the time required to complete both remains the same.
3) Best weapons to target
The Palindrome Hand Cannon and the Lotus-Eater Sidearm are the best weapons from the Episode Heresy loot pool. To get them, wait for the week when one of the weapons becomes active in the loot pool, and then, run any easy Nightfall from the small node.
Waiting for double-reward weeks is also recommended.
Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Episode Heresy weekly reset
- Essence of Desire farming guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get the Barrow-Dyad quest