  • All Rite of the Nine weapons confirmed in Destiny 2 

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Apr 14, 2025 02:11 IST
Rite of the Nine social hub (Image via Bungie)
Regarding new Destiny 2 content, the upcoming Rite of the Nine event is the community's next destination. From endgame activities to high-tier weapons, there are several aspects that players can dive into before the next expansion. Like any activity, the ultimate goal is the loot and sometimes a title or other gear pieces.

This article, however, focuses more on the loot part of the upcoming Rite of the Nine event and what players can expect from each Dungeon.

Rite of the Nine weapon list in Destiny 2

Rite of the Nine will feature three Dungeons for players to run, all with increased difficulties. There will also be beginner-friendly versions of these Dungeons, catered to new players and any Sherpa willing to help them. The weapons, according to the difficulty, will either be standard or Adept.

Here is a list of all weapons with their respective Dungeons in Rite of the Nine:

Prophecy:

Prophecy in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
The weapons from this Dungeon will be as follows:

  • Prosecutor Auto Rifle.
  • Relentless Pulse Rifle.
  • Judgment Hand Cannon.
  • Sudden Death Shotgun

Spire of the Watcher:

Spire of the Watcher (Image via Bungie)
Here is a list of all weapons from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon:

  • Wilderflight Grenade Launcher.
  • Long Arm Scout Rifle.
  • Liminal Vigil Sidearm.
  • Terminus Horizon Machine Gun.

Ghosts of the Deep:

Ghosts of the Deep in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Finally, here is a list of weapons from Ghosts of the Deep:

  • New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher.
  • No Survivors Submachine Gun.
  • Greasy Luck Glaive.
  • Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher.

There will be emblems related to the event, emblems, and Adept weapons associated with more challenging difficulties.

Players can expect a new Origin Trait on the weapons based on a list in the official database. 'Gravity Well' will be available on all weapons, regardless of the version. Here is what it will offer:

Weapon adapts to targets. When dealing damage: • To weak targets: shots explode • To strong targets: targets become exhausted • To Guardians: the weapon's flinch resistance increases Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage.
Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
