Destiny 2 Episode Heresy seasonal seal guide: Heretic triumphs

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy finally concludes with the weekly reset on April 8, 2025. Players got to play a couple of unique missions, complete the seasonal story, and witness the closure of some of the character arcs. However, since the story side of the episode is over, it is time for players to look for the other bits and pieces associated with the season and acquire the seal.

Getting a seasonal seal is no easy task, as players are required to spend countless hours finishing one objective. This article lists all the objectives/triumphs required to earn the Heretic seal in Episode Heresy.

Note: After Episode Heresy ends and a new Destiny 2 expansion comes along, the Heretic seal will no longer be obtainable. This applies to every episode that came before Heresy as well, including Echoes and Revenant.

List of all the triumphs for the Heretic seal in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the triumphs for the Heretic seal in Destiny 2, their requirements, and the rewards associated with them:

Crossed Blades: Complete the Heresy Act III seasonal quest, Crossed Blades. Rewards include Charon's Toll Exotic Sparrow and Bungie rewards.

Complete the Heresy Exotic quest, A Taken Path. Dreadful Discoveries: Complete the side quests that can be found from the Shaping Slab while progressing through the Heresy seasonal quest. You need to complete three Hive Hacks, six Willbreaker Shard missions, and six Vengeance quests. Rewards include the Ruinous Flame Legendary Ship.

Complete the side quests that can be found from the Shaping Slab while progressing through the Heresy seasonal quest. You need to complete three Hive Hacks, six Willbreaker Shard missions, and six Vengeance quests. Rewards include the Ruinous Flame Legendary Ship. Mastery-Path of Resolve: Reach the maximum reputation rank on the Shaping Slab while on the Resolve/Darkness path.

Reach the maximum reputation rank on the Shaping Slab while on the Resolve/Darkness path. Ambitious Ranking: Reach the maximum reputation rank on the Shaping Slab while on the Ambition/Light path.

Reach the maximum reputation rank on the Shaping Slab while on the Ambition/Light path. Will-Forged Power: Unlock any type of permanent enhancement for Heresy activities.

Unlock any type of permanent enhancement for Heresy activities. By Sigil and Scriptures: Acquire permanent Scriptures and earn Ritual Rewards to form Crumbling Scriptures in the Tome of Want.

Acquire permanent Scriptures and earn Ritual Rewards to form Crumbling Scriptures in the Tome of Want. Nether Rites: Acquire any type of Boon within the Nether activity. Corrupted and major boons grant additional progress. You can follow our complete guide on Nether Rites triumph for a clearer idea.

Acquire any type of Boon within the Nether activity. Corrupted and major boons grant additional progress. You can follow our complete guide on Nether Rites triumph for a clearer idea. Expert Nether: Complete a run of the Nether in Expert difficulty.

Complete a run of the Nether in Expert difficulty. Nether Encounters: Complete any encounter in the Nether activity. Side encounters count as well. Completing these encounters in Expert difficulty grants bonus progress.

Complete any encounter in the Nether activity. Side encounters count as well. Completing these encounters in Expert difficulty grants bonus progress. Rune-Burner: Simply run the Court of Blades activity, get higher-tier runes, and purchase higher-tier armaments.

Simply run the Court of Blades activity, get higher-tier runes, and purchase higher-tier armaments. Prolific Challenger: Defeat Challengers in Court of Blades. This means that you must defeat a total of 200 bosses in the activity.

Defeat Challengers in Court of Blades. This means that you must defeat a total of 200 bosses in the activity. Expert Court of Blades: Defeat five Challengers in a single run of Expert Court of Blades activity.

Defeat five Challengers in a single run of Expert Court of Blades activity. Dreadnaught Collector: Collect any 50 Collectibles from the Dreadnaught. This can include the 20 Wormspawns, other secret puzzles, and encounters as well.

Collect any 50 Collectibles from the Dreadnaught. This can include the 20 Wormspawns, other secret puzzles, and encounters as well. Dreadful Secrets: Find 50 secrets throughout the Dreadnaught. Both the Collector and the Secrets triumph will progress simultaneously.

Find 50 secrets throughout the Dreadnaught. Both the Collector and the Secrets triumph will progress simultaneously. Gateways in Shadows: Find chests hidden deep within the Dreadnaught, locked behind portals of the Nether.

Heretic seal objectives in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

At the time of writing this article, players have until June 17, 2025, to finish these objectives before they go away.

