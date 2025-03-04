How to easily complete the 'Nether Rites' triumph in Destiny 2 Heresy

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy allows players to earn a new seasonal seal called Heretic. Only a few triumphs can currently be finished to progress toward the seal's completion, as the episode has two acts remaining to be released. However, one of the available triumphs requires considerable effort from players. It must be completed to earn the seal itself, leaving everyone with little choice but to attempt it.

The triumph in question is Nether Rites, which requires players to collect 300 Boons from The Nether activity. This article explains the easiest and fastest way to earn the triumph with minimal effort, including how to achieve it as a solo player.

'Nether Rites' triumph completion guide in Destiny 2

The Nether Rites triumph in Destiny 2 requires players to collect 300 Boons during their Nether run. However, doing so normally takes up a lot of time, as The Nether can take almost an hour to fully complete, granting only a few Boons from either bosses, secret encounters, or loot chests.

The method discussed below will save you several hours of your time and help you efficiently get all 300 Boons. To start, head to the Slab inside Eris' flat and turn on the "Beneficence Rune" upgrade under the "Runic Enhancement" tab.

Beneficence Rune upgrade in Episode Heresy (Image via Bungie)

This will guarantee a Boon to spawn at the start of your Nether run. Next, try to get a spawn in either Mausoleum or Trenchway. If you get a spawn on Hall of Souls, simply pick up the Boon at the start and restart the activity.

Mausoleum

If you spawn on Mausoleum, pick up the Boon at the start and then open your Ghost to look for an encounter marker (grey star symbol) on your left.

Objective marker in Mausoleum in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head to the marker, and it will lead you inside a dark room with three Hive Wizards.

Defeat the Wizards and destroy the two Clusters on the wall. Each Wizard will drop a minor Boon, and destroying the two Clusters will drop an encounter reward, allowing you to choose between major or corrupted Boons.

Wizards in Mausoleum of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In just a minute, you will have collected five Boons. Once done, simply head to Orbit and restart The Nether.

Trenchway

If you spawn on Trenchway, pick up the Boon at the start, and head to the very left side of the area. Here, you will be faced with either the Wizard encounter, as mentioned above, or a Darkness Crux encounter. If you get the latter, simply restart until you either get Mausoleum or Trenchway with the Wizard encounter.

Wrong encounter in Trenchway (Image via Bungie)

Correct encounter in Trenchway (Image via Bungie)

Follow the same mechanics with the Wizards, except this time, you must destroy the Taken Blight ball instead of Clusters. Doing so will spawn three Boons from three Wizards, and major reward Boons for completing the encounter.

Repeat these steps to complete the "Nether Rites" triumph in one or two hours.

