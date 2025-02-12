Destiny 2 The Taken Path Exotic quest guide

The Taken Path is being given to every player for the new Barrow-Dyad Destiny 2 Exotic weapon. Players can get the quest in Heresy Act I, Week 2, after following a few mechanics in The Nether and collecting a special item. Once you have it, you can follow the steps below to eventually unlock the special Exotic mission, Derealize, and get the weapon.
To be very clear, The Taken Path and Derealize are separate missions. The former is a questline that needs completion to unlock the latter.
Derealize is similar to other missions such as Zero Hour, Starcrossed, Kell's Fall, and more. On the other hand, The Taken Path is a questline similar to any seasonal story quest.
How to get The Taken Path quest in Destiny 2
The Taken Path Exotic quest in Destiny 2 can be obtained by entering a unique Taken Blight in either the Hall of Souls or Trenchway in The Nether. You can refer to our complete guide on how to get the Barrow-Dyad Exotic quest for a clearer idea.
How to complete "The Taken Path" quest in Destiny 2
1) See through Hive's efforts
Once you have the questline active, head to the Last City, followed by Eris' Flat. Here, interact with the Slab and then the "Runic Enhancements" section. Purchase the Scotopic Rune enhancement to progress. If you are faced with an "Exceeds current Mastery Level" error, simply run more Nether encounters and increase the Slab reputation.
2) Sorrow's Harbor, K1 Revelation
For the second step, head to the K1 Revelation Lost Sector in Moon's Sorrow's Harbor. Progress deeper into the Lost Sector, and you will encounter a small Taken Blight protecting an arrow platform.
Destroy the Blight to reveal the platform. You must follow the mechanic, which will be active throughout the rest of the quest.
Here's how it works:
- Step on the platform and look at the Hive rune on the wall.
- Keep looking at the Hive rune until a Hive symbol is formed.
- Proceed in the direction pointed at by the platform you are standing on. For example, in the image below, the platform points to the opposite side of the Hive rune. Hence, you must stand while looking at the rune, and when the time comes to move off the platform, you must move backward.
- Looking away from the rune will make the symbol disappear. You must have the symbol formed and then get off the platform.
Keep this mechanic in mind and progress to the end of the Lost Sector. Once you get off the platform, you will be teleported back to the start of the Sector. Fight your way through the Taken enemies, defeat an Ogre boss, and collect another Exotic item from the boss arena to complete the step.
Head to the Forgotten Shore location of Cosmodrome for the next step, followed by the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector.
3) Forgotten Shore, Veles Labyrinth
Head inside the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector and stick to the right wall until you encounter a room with blue light.
Inside, destroy the blight again. Follow the mechanics of the arrow platform and Hive rune, as mentioned above. You must do it three times, so hop on a platform, remember the arrow's direction, look at the rune for the symbol, and move off the platform toward the pointed direction. Doing this three times will spawn you at the end of the Sector.
This time, you must fight your way from the end to the starting point of the Lost Sector. Once you find a Taken Phalanx boss in an orange-lighted room, pick up the collectible and head to Eris' Flat.
4) Break three curses
Return to the Slab and Sloane will then give you three quests. The basic task is to perform a few rituals and break curses in three different locations. Here's how to do it:
- Curse of Revenge: Launch Nightmare Hunt, Pride, and reach the boss arena of Skolas. Pick up the Taken Artifact, and you will notice a timer at the top. Defeat enemies using the Artifact to increase the timer. After ending the encounter, the bubble will despawn. Here, deposit the Artifact.
- Curse of Urgency: Head to the Hallowed Grove Lost Sector in The Sludge of EDZ. Inside, pick up a Taken Artifact and start defeating enemies. Similar to the previous objective, defeating enemies with Artifact increases the timer. Defeat the final boss and then deposit the Artifact as marked.
- Curse of Endurance: Head to the Sorrow's Harbor and pick up the Taken Artifact. Defeat enemies with the Artifact and deposit it at the marker.
Once all steps are done, each of the three quests will require you to go to The Nether and find "something that carries Taken Osseous."
5) Taken Osseous Fragment in The Nether
Launch The Nether. Your next task is to find Thrall statues scattered across the four main locations. You only need to find three, so here are the locations:
- Trenchway: Beside the stairs with the duo Subjugator shield bosses in the outside area. Interact with the statue, and a Hive Wizard will spawn. Kill it to get the Osseous.
- Fount: From the middle area, look behind, and go up. It is usually the location where a huge Taken Blight spawns. Go right, and you will find the statue. Interact, defeat the enemy, and get the Osseous.
- Hall of Souls: At the spawning area. Once you spawn, look right, and the statue will be present. Interact, kill the enemy, and collect the Osseous.
Once every step has been followed, you will have the Derealize mission on the Last City map. Completing this mission will drop the Barrow-Dyad Exotic weapon.
