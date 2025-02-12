Destiny 2 The Taken Path Exotic quest guide

The Taken Path is being given to every player for the new Barrow-Dyad Destiny 2 Exotic weapon. Players can get the quest in Heresy Act I, Week 2, after following a few mechanics in The Nether and collecting a special item. Once you have it, you can follow the steps below to eventually unlock the special Exotic mission, Derealize, and get the weapon.

To be very clear, The Taken Path and Derealize are separate missions. The former is a questline that needs completion to unlock the latter.

Derealize is similar to other missions such as Zero Hour, Starcrossed, Kell's Fall, and more. On the other hand, The Taken Path is a questline similar to any seasonal story quest.

How to get The Taken Path quest in Destiny 2

The Taken Path Exotic quest in Destiny 2 can be obtained by entering a unique Taken Blight in either the Hall of Souls or Trenchway in The Nether. You can refer to our complete guide on how to get the Barrow-Dyad Exotic quest for a clearer idea.

Trending

How to complete "The Taken Path" quest in Destiny 2

1) See through Hive's efforts

Once you have the questline active, head to the Last City, followed by Eris' Flat. Here, interact with the Slab and then the "Runic Enhancements" section. Purchase the Scotopic Rune enhancement to progress. If you are faced with an "Exceeds current Mastery Level" error, simply run more Nether encounters and increase the Slab reputation.

2) Sorrow's Harbor, K1 Revelation

For the second step, head to the K1 Revelation Lost Sector in Moon's Sorrow's Harbor. Progress deeper into the Lost Sector, and you will encounter a small Taken Blight protecting an arrow platform.

Blight protecting an arrow platform in Destiny 2 K1 Revelation (Image via Bungie)

Destroy the Blight to reveal the platform. You must follow the mechanic, which will be active throughout the rest of the quest.

Here's how it works:

Step on the platform and look at the Hive rune on the wall.

Keep looking at the Hive rune until a Hive symbol is formed.

Proceed in the direction pointed at by the platform you are standing on. For example, in the image below, the platform points to the opposite side of the Hive rune. Hence, you must stand while looking at the rune, and when the time comes to move off the platform, you must move backward.

Looking away from the rune will make the symbol disappear. You must have the symbol formed and then get off the platform.

Arrow platform and Hive rune in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Keep this mechanic in mind and progress to the end of the Lost Sector. Once you get off the platform, you will be teleported back to the start of the Sector. Fight your way through the Taken enemies, defeat an Ogre boss, and collect another Exotic item from the boss arena to complete the step.

Collectible at the end (Image via Bungie)

Head to the Forgotten Shore location of Cosmodrome for the next step, followed by the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector.

3) Forgotten Shore, Veles Labyrinth

Head inside the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector and stick to the right wall until you encounter a room with blue light.

Room with blue light in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Inside, destroy the blight again. Follow the mechanics of the arrow platform and Hive rune, as mentioned above. You must do it three times, so hop on a platform, remember the arrow's direction, look at the rune for the symbol, and move off the platform toward the pointed direction. Doing this three times will spawn you at the end of the Sector.

Collectible at the start of the Sector after defeating the Phalanx (Image via Bungie)

This time, you must fight your way from the end to the starting point of the Lost Sector. Once you find a Taken Phalanx boss in an orange-lighted room, pick up the collectible and head to Eris' Flat.

4) Break three curses

One of the three Destiny 2 Curse quests (Image via Bungie)

Return to the Slab and Sloane will then give you three quests. The basic task is to perform a few rituals and break curses in three different locations. Here's how to do it:

Curse of Revenge: Launch Nightmare Hunt, Pride, and reach the boss arena of Skolas. Pick up the Taken Artifact, and you will notice a timer at the top. Defeat enemies using the Artifact to increase the timer. After ending the encounter, the bubble will despawn. Here, deposit the Artifact.

Launch Nightmare Hunt, Pride, and reach the boss arena of Skolas. Pick up the Taken Artifact, and you will notice a timer at the top. Defeat enemies using the Artifact to increase the timer. After ending the encounter, the bubble will despawn. Here, deposit the Artifact. Curse of Urgency: Head to the Hallowed Grove Lost Sector in The Sludge of EDZ. Inside, pick up a Taken Artifact and start defeating enemies. Similar to the previous objective, defeating enemies with Artifact increases the timer. Defeat the final boss and then deposit the Artifact as marked.

Head to the Hallowed Grove Lost Sector in The Sludge of EDZ. Inside, pick up a Taken Artifact and start defeating enemies. Similar to the previous objective, defeating enemies with Artifact increases the timer. Defeat the final boss and then deposit the Artifact as marked. Curse of Endurance: Head to the Sorrow's Harbor and pick up the Taken Artifact. Defeat enemies with the Artifact and deposit it at the marker.

Taken Artifact in action against Skolas in Destiny 2 Nightmare Hunt, Pride (Image via Bungie)

Once all steps are done, each of the three quests will require you to go to The Nether and find "something that carries Taken Osseous."

5) Taken Osseous Fragment in The Nether

Hive Thrall statue in Trenchway of Destiny 2 The Nether (Image via Bungie)

Launch The Nether. Your next task is to find Thrall statues scattered across the four main locations. You only need to find three, so here are the locations:

Trenchway: Beside the stairs with the duo Subjugator shield bosses in the outside area. Interact with the statue, and a Hive Wizard will spawn. Kill it to get the Osseous.

Beside the stairs with the duo Subjugator shield bosses in the outside area. Interact with the statue, and a Hive Wizard will spawn. Kill it to get the Osseous. Fount: From the middle area, look behind, and go up. It is usually the location where a huge Taken Blight spawns. Go right, and you will find the statue. Interact, defeat the enemy, and get the Osseous.

From the middle area, look behind, and go up. It is usually the location where a huge Taken Blight spawns. Go right, and you will find the statue. Interact, defeat the enemy, and get the Osseous. Hall of Souls: At the spawning area. Once you spawn, look right, and the statue will be present. Interact, kill the enemy, and collect the Osseous.

Once every step has been followed, you will have the Derealize mission on the Last City map. Completing this mission will drop the Barrow-Dyad Exotic weapon.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback