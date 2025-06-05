All Prophecy changes in Destiny 2: Rite of the Nine 

Destiny 2's Rite of the Nine event has made changes to the Prophecy Dungeon. Some might even say these changes are altering an encounter's mechanics. While the first two event Dungeons, Spire of the Watcher and Ghosts of the Deep, didn't have that many tweaks made to them, it seems that the Prophecy is different.

This article lists every change made inside the Prophecy Dungeon in the Rite of the Nine event.

Every change in Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine for Prophecy

Toland showing which platform to deposit Motes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here's a summary of all the changes made within the Destiny 2 Prophecy Dungeon exclusive to the Rite of the Nine event:

Toland will appear in the first encounter on specific mote-deposit platforms. The platform Toland is currently on during the encounter will be the one where you must deposit the Motes.

The timer can be extended after reaching the Toland while you are traversing. The final boss's teleportation during the damage phase can be slowed down by killing new Hive enemies on the platforms, picking up Motes from them, and then depositing the Motes on a platform.

These alterations are the same between the two difficulties, Eternity and Ultimatum.

Timer in the red wave jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie/EsoterickkYT)

Readers can follow our complete guide on collectible locations inside the Prophecy Dungeon to complete the Eternal seal.

Read our other Destiny 2 articles:

