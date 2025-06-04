All Rite of the Nine collectibles from Destiny 2: Prophecy

The final Dungeon in the Rite of the Nine event is active in Destiny 2. With it came the final pieces of collectibles required to earn the limited Eternal seal. Hence, aside from getting some powerful loot in the event, the collectibles are meant to show a player's valor and contribution towards the whole event.

Note that while the Prophecy Dungeon saw minor changes made to some aspects, the collectibles follow two specific locations that should be familiar to all players.

This article lists all two collectibles that are hidden within the Prophecy Dungeon in Rite of the Nine. The normal version of the Dungeon outside the event will not have these collectibles present in them.

Destiny 2: Prophecy collectible locations from Rite of the Nine

Here is a summary of all the collectibles available in the Prophecy Dungeon of Rite of the Nine:

The first collectible is available just before the entrance of the Hexahedron/second encounter. While looking to the entrance, look to the right for an inclined pillar, and the collectible should be located at the base of it.

is available just before the entrance of the Hexahedron/second encounter. While looking to the entrance, look to the right for an inclined pillar, and the collectible should be located at the base of it. The second collectible is located just before the entrance of the final boss. After going up the dual stairs, look to your left and the collectible will be present in the corner by the wall.

Location 1:

For the first collectible, you must arrive in the open desert area with the Taken Blights after the first encounter/Taken Phalanx boss. Here, destroy the Blights as you normally would, and head over to the correct path until you see the entrance to the Hexahedron encounter.

Collectible location before the second encounter (Image via Bungie)

However, before entering, you will notice an inclined pillar opposite the entrance, on your right. The collectible is located at the base of the inclined pillar.

Location 2:

Second collectible location in Prophecy of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For the second collectible, cross the red wave jumping puzzle until you encounter the area with dual stairs just before the final boss room. Take the stair on the left, and immediately after climbing, look to your left for the collectible pressed against the wall.

