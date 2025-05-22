All Rite of the Nine collectibles from Destiny 2: Ghosts of the Deep

The Rite of the Nine event brought forth several activities for Destiny 2 players, alongside collectibles inside those activities. The endgame Dungeons being at the frontline, allows everyone to go through multiple difficulty layers, and get powerful loot in the process. However, the collectibles are a whole different ballgame, as they contribute directly to the event seal, Eternal.

This article lists the collectibles located within the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Two collectibles can be obtained from the Dungeon, similar to the Spire of the Watcher from Weeks 1 and 2.

Destiny 2: Ghosts of the Deep collectible locations from Rite of the Nine

Here is a summary of all the collectibles available in the Ghosts of the Deep in Rite of the Nine:

The first collectible is available after the first encounter, in the traversal section. Players can find the collectible just before entering the final Hive Ship, leading to the second encounter.

The second collectible can be found before the final boss fight, in the Hallway section with white Hive structures and the Shrieker boss in the middle.

Location 1:

The first collectible is in the final room of the first traversal location, where you will encounter two Runekeepers and a Hive Guardian boss. This room is also the final room before entering the Hive ship, which leads you to the Ecthar boss fight.

First collectible location in Ghosts of the Deep (Image via Bungie)

Look for a rocky outcrop attached to the main ledge, and then look for another ledge attached to the outcrop. The first collectible can be found on the second ledge. Follow the image given above for the specific location.

Location 2:

For the second collectible, you must reach the hallway after the second encounter and before the final encounter. This hallway is full of Hive enemies, white Hive structures, and a Shrieker boss in the middle.

Second collectible location before the final boss (Image via Bungie/EsoterickkYT)

However, your collectible is at the very beginning of the hallway, inside a tomb, to your right.

