All Rite of the Nine collectibles from Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher

Each Rite of the Nine Dungeon in Destiny 2 has a couple of collectibles lying around. Finding them will affect the event seal, Eternal, allowing players to complete a specific triumph. Since only the Spire of the Watcher is available currently, the collectibles are also associated with that Dungeon. However, players can expect more to be added to the game once the other activities come along.

Ad

This article only lists the two collectibles in the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon in Rite of the Nine. Collecting them will progress the "Seeker of the Nine" triumph for the Eternal seal.

Spire of the Watcher collectible locations for the Eternal seal in Destiny 2

To summarize, there are two collectibles that you can collect for now in Destiny 2's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Note that these collectibles are exclusive to the Rite of the Nine version, not the standard ones. Furthermore, each Dungeon will stay active for three weeks until the next expansion. Hence, missing out on any one of the collectibles can cost you the Eternal seal.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of the locations, followed by a detailed explanation for each:

The first collectible can be found on one of the platforms in the first jumping puzzle.

can be found on one of the platforms in the first jumping puzzle. The second collectible can be found just before jumping into the final boss room, on the ledge.

Location 1:

For the first collectible, traverse through the first jumping puzzle to the final platform. However, do not jump for the elevator. Instead, look for the collectible behind one of the consoles in the final platform.

Ad

The final platform in the Spire jumping puzzle of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

If you do happen to jump down for the elevator, there is unfortunately no way to climb, and you must restart the activity.

Ad

Location 2:

For the second collectible, look to your right and jump down to the final boss room.

The second collectible location before the final boss (Image via Bungie)

The collectible is located on the first ledge to the right. Jumping down without collecting it will require you to restart the activity and run everything up until this point.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More