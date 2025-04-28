  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds and how to craft them

All Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds and how to craft them

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 28, 2025 13:52 IST
All Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
All Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds are invaluable for their role in absorbing incoming attacks and blocking damage (well, most of it). From the humble Wooden Shield to the mighty (might I add, exquisite looking) Dragonblight Shield, they protect brave adventurers from arrows and swords. Some are indeed better than others (based on their tier), but they all provide utility for the user.

Ad

There are a total of seven Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds that you will be able to craft as you progress, as of the 0.7.2 update. Each offers better protection (and a bit more style). Crafting the best one will take some time and is a late-game item, but the effort — and struggle — will be worth it.

How to craft all Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds

The Bronze Shield is great once you transition from early to mid-game (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Bronze Shield is great once you transition from early to mid-game (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, there are a total of seven Shields that you will be able to craft. For ease of understanding, I'll divide them into early, mid, and late-game categories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Early-game Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For the early-game, Torch (yes, it acts as a shield), Wooden Shield, and Leather Shield will be your main defensive equipment. You will also need to use armor in conjunction with a shield, but a shield alone will be able to absorb most attacks. These can be crafted fairly early with minimal effort.

NameBlockRequirementsWhere To Craft
Torch51 Ash Log, 1 Coarse Animal FurCrafting Table/Given to the character as a Starting Shield
Wooden Shield2610 Ash LogsCrafting Table
Leather Shield3310 Leather, 6 Animal BonesCrafting Table
Ad

Mid-game Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For the mid-game, the Bronze Shield and Iron Shield are going to be your best options. Bronze can be made using Copper and Tin Ore — both found in the Fractured Plains. Iron can be made using Iron Ore — found in the Stormtouched Highlands.

You can also craft the Anti-Dragon Shield, but it's not as useful if you have access to Iron Ore. The Iron Shield will be much better. Nevertheless, craft and keep it stored, as you will need it later in the late-game.

Ad
NameBlockRequirementsWhere To Craft
Bronze Shield398 Bronze Bars, 4 LeatherSmithing Anvil
Iron Shield468 Iron Bars, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault ShardsSmithing Anvil
Anti-Dragon Shield3912 Blightwood, 4 Wild Anima, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Opals, 8 Vault Shards, 1 Vault CoreSmithing Anvil (Recipe found in Whispering Swamp Vault)
Ad

Late-game Shield in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For the late game, the Dragonblight Shield will be your go-to defensive item. However, by the time you acquire it, nothing in-game will be a real challenge anymore. There's not much that poses a threat to you after you slay and behead Velgar.

NameBlockRequirementsWhere To Craft
Dragonblight Shield461 Dragon Visage, 1 Anti-Dragon Shield, 12 Vault Shards, 1 Vault CoreSmithing Anvil (Recipe unlocked after completing the Dragon Slayer Quest)
Ad

In addition to using Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you can even use the Tempest Shield Spell in case you need a bit of protection. It can be unlocked at Attack level 11 and scales with your skill. The best part about this Spell is that when it ends, the magical shield bursts, damaging enemies in front of you.

Read more RuneScape Dragonwilds articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications