All Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds and how to craft them

Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds are invaluable for their role in absorbing incoming attacks and blocking damage (well, most of it). From the humble Wooden Shield to the mighty (might I add, exquisite looking) Dragonblight Shield, they protect brave adventurers from arrows and swords. Some are indeed better than others (based on their tier), but they all provide utility for the user.

There are a total of seven Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds that you will be able to craft as you progress, as of the 0.7.2 update. Each offers better protection (and a bit more style). Crafting the best one will take some time and is a late-game item, but the effort — and struggle — will be worth it.

How to craft all Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds

As mentioned, there are a total of seven Shields that you will be able to craft. For ease of understanding, I'll divide them into early, mid, and late-game categories.

Early-game Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For the early-game, Torch (yes, it acts as a shield), Wooden Shield, and Leather Shield will be your main defensive equipment. You will also need to use armor in conjunction with a shield, but a shield alone will be able to absorb most attacks. These can be crafted fairly early with minimal effort.

Name Block Requirements Where To Craft Torch 5 1 Ash Log, 1 Coarse Animal Fur Crafting Table/Given to the character as a Starting Shield Wooden Shield 26 10 Ash Logs Crafting Table Leather Shield 33 10 Leather, 6 Animal Bones Crafting Table

Mid-game Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For the mid-game, the Bronze Shield and Iron Shield are going to be your best options. Bronze can be made using Copper and Tin Ore — both found in the Fractured Plains. Iron can be made using Iron Ore — found in the Stormtouched Highlands.

You can also craft the Anti-Dragon Shield, but it's not as useful if you have access to Iron Ore. The Iron Shield will be much better. Nevertheless, craft and keep it stored, as you will need it later in the late-game.

Name Block Requirements Where To Craft Bronze Shield 39 8 Bronze Bars, 4 Leather Smithing Anvil Iron Shield 46 8 Iron Bars, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shards Smithing Anvil Anti-Dragon Shield 39 12 Blightwood, 4 Wild Anima, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Opals, 8 Vault Shards, 1 Vault Core Smithing Anvil (Recipe found in Whispering Swamp Vault)

Late-game Shield in RuneScape Dragonwilds

For the late game, the Dragonblight Shield will be your go-to defensive item. However, by the time you acquire it, nothing in-game will be a real challenge anymore. There's not much that poses a threat to you after you slay and behead Velgar.

Name Block Requirements Where To Craft Dragonblight Shield 46 1 Dragon Visage, 1 Anti-Dragon Shield, 12 Vault Shards, 1 Vault Core Smithing Anvil (Recipe unlocked after completing the Dragon Slayer Quest)

In addition to using Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you can even use the Tempest Shield Spell in case you need a bit of protection. It can be unlocked at Attack level 11 and scales with your skill. The best part about this Spell is that when it ends, the magical shield bursts, damaging enemies in front of you.

