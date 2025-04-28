All Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds and how to craft them

Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds are invaluable for their role in absorbing incoming attacks and blocking damage (well, most of it). From the humble Wooden Shield to the mighty (might I add, exquisite looking) Dragonblight Shield, they protect brave adventurers from arrows and swords. Some are indeed better than others (based on their tier), but they all provide utility for the user.
There are a total of seven Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds that you will be able to craft as you progress, as of the 0.7.2 update. Each offers better protection (and a bit more style). Crafting the best one will take some time and is a late-game item, but the effort — and struggle — will be worth it.
How to craft all Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds
As mentioned, there are a total of seven Shields that you will be able to craft. For ease of understanding, I'll divide them into early, mid, and late-game categories.
Early-game Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds
For the early-game, Torch (yes, it acts as a shield), Wooden Shield, and Leather Shield will be your main defensive equipment. You will also need to use armor in conjunction with a shield, but a shield alone will be able to absorb most attacks. These can be crafted fairly early with minimal effort.
Mid-game Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds
For the mid-game, the Bronze Shield and Iron Shield are going to be your best options. Bronze can be made using Copper and Tin Ore — both found in the Fractured Plains. Iron can be made using Iron Ore — found in the Stormtouched Highlands.
You can also craft the Anti-Dragon Shield, but it's not as useful if you have access to Iron Ore. The Iron Shield will be much better. Nevertheless, craft and keep it stored, as you will need it later in the late-game.
Late-game Shield in RuneScape Dragonwilds
For the late game, the Dragonblight Shield will be your go-to defensive item. However, by the time you acquire it, nothing in-game will be a real challenge anymore. There's not much that poses a threat to you after you slay and behead Velgar.
In addition to using Shields in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you can even use the Tempest Shield Spell in case you need a bit of protection. It can be unlocked at Attack level 11 and scales with your skill. The best part about this Spell is that when it ends, the magical shield bursts, damaging enemies in front of you.
Read more RuneScape Dragonwilds articles here:
- All Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds
- RuneScape Dragonwilds: All weapons, ranked