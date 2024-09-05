All Vex Countermand locations in Destiny 2 Encore Concerto

Vex Countermand is a new collectible available inside the Encore Concerto Exotic mission of Destiny 2. This mission seems to have taken a new shape after receiving minor changes to enemies, alongside additions of more secret chest locations. However, there are several new collectibles present in different corners of the new Encore version, all tied to a triumph called "Identify Friend/Foe."

Completing the triumph will grant 25 scores towards a player's overall score, and a Vex Countermand Specimen that can placed within the HELM. This article lists all seven locations of Vex Countermands inside the Encore Concerto Exotic mission.

Vex Countermand locations for "Identify Friend/Foe" triumph in Destiny 2 Encore Concerto

1) Prerequisites

Before getting the Collectibles from the Encore Concerto mission, you must complete the NES008 Specimen quest and collect the second secret chest from the Concerto mission with the Deletion terminal.

Readers can refer to our guides on how to get the NES008 mission and how to collect secret chests from the Concerto mission before heading in.

Once all of that is done, you can launch the mission one more time via the HELM map, and follow these steps.

Location 1:

Jumping down in the first area of Encore Concerto (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

After spawning into the mission, head straight and take a left past the Vex Radiolaria pool. Jump down on the green ledges, and look for a small cave entrance.

The cave that leads to the first Countermand in the Encore mission (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Enter the cave and follow the path until you encounter a waterfall. You will find a Vex Countermind behind this waterfall.

Location 2:

After the first jumping puzzle, you will come across the first terminal that asks for a Connect Module. Take a right as you normally would, and look for a small platform attached to a wall on your right.

Second Countermand location (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Hop on the platform and you should find the second Countermand.

Location 3:

After cracking the puzzle in the first area, you will come across a small jumping puzzle with a huge Vex Radiolaria lake underneath. This is the area just before the second Partition terminal.

Second jumping puzzle (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Use the first jumping pod and you should see the third Countermand after you end up on the narrow platform.

Third Countermand location in Destiny 2 Encore mission (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Get the Countermand and progress until you encounter the room with the first Access Module.

Location 4:

Once you are in the room with the first Access Terminal, take the portal to your left, and make a 180-degree turn after spawning on the next area. Head to the back of the portal you just came from, and you should see a Countermand on a platform opposite the back side of the portal.

Countermand behind the portal (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Pick up the Countermand and then progress until you have defeated the Subjugator and the Tormentor boss.

Location 5:

Countermand location after the first duo boss in Destiny 2 Encore mission (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Once you have defeated the two bosses, do not pass through the portal that appears in front of the loot chest just yet. Instead, take a right from the portal, and you should be able to find a Countermand at the root of the tree.

Location 6:

In the first Ishtar garden area with the second Piston pillar, the head is inside the round structure opposite the Piston.

Sixth Countermand location in the first Ishtar garden of Destiny 2 (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Keep to the left of the structure, and you will be able to find a Countermand.

Location 7:

In the second Ishtar garden with the Vex portal, look for a stone outcrop in the middle of the area.

Final Countermand in the second Ishtar garden of Destiny 2 (Image via YouTube/Esoterickk, Bungie)

Take the Countermand by hopping on top of this outcrop.

