Ark Survival Ascended: How to get Cryopods?

By Sahil Pokhrel
Modified May 31, 2024 08:09 IST
Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended
Exploring how to get Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, you can tame as many creatures as you like. However, it can be a hassle to manage all tamed beasts. Cryopod is one of the most valuable items and helps you carry your tames anywhere. It stores creatures in a frozen state, which makes them easy to transport. Before the official release of Cryopods in Ark Survival Ascended, players had to rely on mods to use these engrams.

Now, players can unlock and craft the item, though it requires a few steps. Here's how you can get and use Cryopods.

How to craft Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can craft Cryopod in tek replicator
You can craft a Cryopod at a Supply Drop, Obelisk terminal, or Tek Replicator. Here are all the ingredients needed to craft this engram:

  • 10x Crystals
  • 5x Hide
  • 2x Metal ingots
  • 15x Fiber
  • 4x Oil
  • 8x Polymer

The default decay timer of a Cryopod is 30 days. If you use a cryopod on a dinosaur and the timer runs out, it will die inside. You can prevent this by using Cryofridge, which stores and charges it.

This engram can also be crafted at a Supply Drop, Obelisk terminal, or Tek Replicator. To craft it, you will need the following materials:

  • 12x Crystal
  • 7x Electronics
  • 115x Metal Ingot
  • 30x Polymer

The level and engram requirement to unlock Cryofridge are the same as those for Cryopod: 50 Survivor Level and 12 Engram points.

How to use Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can use Cryopods to store dinosaurs (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Here is how you can use a Cryopod to store creatures:

  • Put the Cryopod on your hotbar for easy access.
  • Select the Cryopod from hotbar.
  • Stand near the tameable creature you want to capture.
  • Hold down the trigger button and capture the creature.

Follow the steps below to release the creature from your Cryopod:

  • Place a Cryo Fridge and wait five minutes for it to activate.
  • Make sure you're within 3500 units of the Cryo Fridge.
  • Select the Cryopod in your inventory and use it. This will release the dinosaur back into the world.

Once everything is done, you can use Cryopods to store your beasts.

