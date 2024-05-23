Ark Survival Ascended player count: How big is the player base in 2024?

Ark Survival Ascended is the modern remaster of the classic online survival game Ark Survival Evolved. Released in October 2023, the re-vamp offers a major improvement in visual fidelity. It comes with various quality-of-life changes and modern mechanics. Notably, Ark Survival Ascended is also open to collaborating with well-known brands and IPs.

Unfortunately, the number of active players has changed drastically in the last few months, even though the game was released less than a year ago. Ark Survival Ascended has struggled to attract new players and maintain a consistent player count.

In this article, we explore the fluctuating player count in Ark Survival Ascended along with its current active player base.

Disclaimer: These stats are based on Steamcharts and only show the player activity on the Steam platform.

How big is the Ark Survival Ascended playerbase in 2024?

Screengrab of Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark was released in October 2023, and in these seven months, Ark has not had a consistent playerbase. The active player count peaked in October when the highest number of active players was 98,000 and the average player count was 58,000.

By December 2023, the peak player count was reduced to 63,000, with an average of 32,000, nearly half compared to October. But this was only the beginning, and the numbers have dipped even further since.

In January 2024, the average player count was 20,000, and the peak player count only reached 40,000. In 2024, Studio Wildcard released various expansions, including the much-awaited Scorched Earth map in Ark Survival Ascended, but still, the game failed to peak.

Screenshot of Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In the last 30 days, according to Steamcharts, the peak player count for Ark Survival Ascended is 28,000 and the average is 15,000. Compared to the initial highs, the game has been unable to attain the average player count of 2023. However, while it seems like Ark is dying, that may not necessarily be the case.

Every time Ark Survival Ascended releases a new event or update, the player count rises. As long as Studio Wildcard continues to push new updates and events, Ark Survival Ascended should survive.

