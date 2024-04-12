Ark Survival Ascended: All new weapons in Scorched Earth

Ark Survival Ascended players can wield a range of powerful new weapons in Scorched Earth. These tools have unique abilities and give their weilders an advantage in the game's harsh desert environment. They have their own perks and might come in clutch in crucial situations.

Let's take a closer look at the new weapons in Ark Survival Ascended and how they can help players survive and thrive in the game's world.

New weapons in Scorched Earth: Ark Survival Ascended

New weapons in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Flame Arrow: The Flame Arrow is specialized ammunition in Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth. It sets targets on fire upon impact, dealing an initial damage of 100 and additional damage over time.

The Flame Arrow is particularly effective against creatures vulnerable to fire damage, such as the Rock Elemental and the Thorny Dragon. Their burning effect can also set structures or resources ablaze, making them a versatile tool for both combat and utility purposes.

Boomerang: The Boomerang is a versatile ranged weapon that can be used to hunt small creatures, gather resources like berries, and stun larger creatures. It deals moderate damage upon impact, approximately 150, and can be retrieved after use, making it a sustainable choice for Ark Survival Ascended players.

Due to their non-lethal nature and ability to control the force of impact, Boomerangs are particularly useful for taming creatures like the Jerboa and the Morellatops.

Whip: The Whip is a multi-functional tool used for combat, taming creatures, and gathering resources. It has a longer reach than most melee weapons, allowing players to control the movement of creatures and knock back enemies effectively.

While Whips deal low to moderate damage, approximately 50−100, they excel at tasks like harvesting thatch from bushes and taming creatures like the Lymantria and the Thorny Dragon.

Chainsaw: The Chainsaw is a powerful tool for harvesting resources and dealing damage in combat. It is excellent for gathering large amounts of wood, thatch, and meat from creatures, making it ideal for resource-intensive tasks.

In combat, Chainsaws deal great damage, approximately 200, and are effective against creatures like the Rock Elemental and the Jug Bug due to their ability to shred through armor quickly.

Famethrower: The Flamethrower in Ark Survival Ascended is a ranged weapon that shoots flames to burn enemies and structures, dealing continuous fire damage over time. It is effective for dealing AoE damage to multiple targets and setting structures on fire.

Flamethrowers are particularly devastating against creatures that have low resistance to fire damage, such as the Death Worm and the Wyvern, dealing approximately 50 damage per second.

Rocket Launchers: Rocket Launchers are heavy weapons that fire explosive rockets for devastating attacks. They deal massive damage upon impact with a large blast radius and are highly effective against creatures and structures, making them a formidable choice for players looking to deal significant damage in combat situations.

Rocket Launchers can deal approximately 1000 damage upon impact with a wide blast radius, but their explosive damage can reach up to 1800.

Rocket Homing Missile: This weapon is useful for killing fast-moving and flying creatures that are hard to hit with other weapons. However, it requires a few seconds and a clear vision of the target to lock on, making it challenging to use in confined spaces. Shooting a flare into the sky can alter the missile's trajectory, causing it to seek out the flare instead of the intended target.

This type of missile is particularly useful for targeting moving or evasive enemies, as it can follow them and increase the chances of a successful hit. Ark Survival Ascended players typically have to aim the homing missile in the target's general direction. Once launched, the missile will track the target until impact.

These weapons give players many choices for fighting, collecting resources, and taming creatures in the tough desert of Scorched Earth. Each weapon is good for different things, so players can pick what works best in the harsh environment.

