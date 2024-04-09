How to craft Flamethrower in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

The Flamethrower in Ark Survival Ascended is one of the game's most potent weapons. While it can be a little costly to craft, it is worth the effort because it deals astonishing amount of damage. As its name suggests, the Flamethrower allows you to burn down your enemies to a crisp. It is a weapon of mass destruction with more features than you can imagine.

While the Flamethrower is potent, few players know its uses or how to craft it. This article explains the uses of the weapon in the game and how to craft it.

What to do to craft a Flamethrower in Ark survival Ascended

To craft a Flamethrower in Ark Survival Ascended, you must first get a Fabricator or a Tek Replicator and the following resources:

75 × Polymer, Organic Polymer, or Corrupted Nodule

50 × Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

35 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

10 × Sulfur

15 × Electronics

Once you have these materials, you can use either of the crafting stations (Fabricator or Tek Replicator) to create the Flamethrower.

Since finding Sulfur can be tricky, here's a Ark Survival Ascended Sulfur guide you can use to acquire it.

How to use the Flamethrower in Ark Survival Ascended

While many know about the great amount of damage the Flamethrower can inflict on enemies, it works differently than other weapons in the title.

The Flamethrower deals damage over time, also known as DOT. When applied, the DOT buff will inflict 9% damage to max health per second. However, players must be careful while reapplying the buff as it doesn't get stacked and resets the timer. They must wait for the buff timer to run out and then attack again to get optimal damage.

The Flamethrower can cause a minimum damage of 12 that goes up to a maximum of 100. Most of the dinos in Ark Survival Ascended have an HP of over 1000, allowing the weapon to deal maximum damage. You can also use it to destroy various structures by burning them down.

When you use a Flamethrower on a spiked wall, it can deal damage to players or creatures on the other side.

