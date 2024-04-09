Ark Survival Ascended: Unlimited water range hack, explained

The unlimited water range hack in Ark Survival Ascended allows you to bring water to your base when the source is far away. Water is an essential part of survival in the game and is even more important in the Scorched Earth. Setting up a base on the island can be a difficult task, and you can't always build one near a water source.

The task of fetching water in this situation can be made easy with the unlimited water hack. This guide explains everything you need to know about the unlimited water range hack in Ark Survival Ascended.

Unlimited water range hack in Ark Survival Ascended

You will need water intake and water tanks for this hack (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To use the unlimited water hack in Ark Survival Ascended, you must first understand how to refill or use water. The only way you can get water in the game is through sources like oceans, lakes, rivers, and more. Once you reach a source, you must use a water intake to fill your vessels or tanks.

First, you must put a water intake in the source. A radius will then appear around it. Place a water tank inside the radius for the water intake to fill it up. When you place a water tank near an intake, it gets a radius as well. Place another water tank in the radius of the one already placed. It will also fill up with water.

Ark Survival Ascended players usually link these water tanks close to each other and take them to their base. However, you can use an unlimited water range hack instead of linking a bunch of tanks together.

First, put a water tank near the water intake. When placing the next tank, take it outside the radius bubble. When you drag the tank outside the radius bubble, you'll see a blue arrow facing the water intake.

Once you see the blue arrow, you can drag the tank as far as possible until the arrow is there. As long as the blue arrow is displayed on the tank, you will be able to place it, and it will be irrigated.

This hack allows you to put water tanks at larger distances, creating an infinite supply of water. It also reduces the number of tanks you must use and saves up a ton of resources you'd otherwise have to exhaust to craft them.

Check out our other articles about the game:

All Dear Jane note locations || Megachelon taming guide || Scorched Earth release date || The Center release date || Leech explained || How to get Manticore Item