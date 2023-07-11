Warner Bros brings a classic wizard experience through its new game, Harry Potter Magic Awakened. In the original series, witches and wizards engaged in a formal combat known as duel, to showcase their magical prowess. This title wonderfully captures the fan-favorite event with the introduction of the Duelling Club.

Building a powerful deck is key to winning your duels. However, the most powerful spell cards are often difficult to obtain and might need some spending to acquire. If you are not the type to spend cash on games, here is a great free-to-play PvP deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Best F2P duel deck

It is important to recognize that Common and Rare cards are not useless. While Mythic and Dark cards offer substantial effects and boosts, regular cards can be just as powerful when built correctly.

In creating a free-to-play deck, you can use the build below.

Echo - Hermione

Companion - Lottie Turner, Ivy Warrington, Hagrid

Spell Cards - Incarcerus, Weasleys Whiz Fire Bangs, Nebulus, Opugnus, Expulso, Stupefy

Summon Cards - Niffler, Fluffy

Echo

Hermione is arguably the strongest Echo in Harry Potter Magic Awakened currently. Every three spells, this echo halves the MP cost of your card with the highest MP requirement. This is highly efficient for spellcasting.

If you are having trouble dodging skills, you can run Dobby's Echo instead. However, it may affect your MP management significantly.

Spell cards

This F2P build is mostly reliant on spell cards. Weasleys' Wildfire Whiz-Bangs has one of the greatest AoE damage outputs in the game, but its slow-casting animation necessitates a crowd-control card to be viable. With Hermione Echo, this combo can be cast for only a total of 7 MP.

Nebulus is a great sustain card for you and your allies. Aside from the healing it provides, you can also protect your summons and companions by concealing them with this spell card. It also provides a safe space in case you need to recover MP safely.

Opugnus is particularly effective in dealing with your enemy's summons. Make sure to reserve this spell card to inflict burst damage on these foes.

It is also important to incorporate low-cost spells in the deck, such as Expulso and Stupefy. Aside from the crowd control provided by these cards, these also help facilitate your deck cycle and effectively disrupt Orb of Water. It can also reset a crowded battlefield, especially when enemies run an all-summons deck.

Summon cards

Niffler is a reliable summon card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

This deck only runs with two summons — the Three-headed Puppy and Niffler.

The Niffler is highly beneficial in restoring MP points. On the other hand, the Three-Headed Puppy is a very tanky summon that you can play for free.

Although the puppy originally requires 14 MP to summon, every spell you play reduces its MP consumption by one. Hence, it is best to unleash this beast when its cost reaches zero MP.

Companions

Lottie is a great companion for MP replenishment (Image via WB Games)

Since this build requires some combo executions in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, rapid MP regeneration is important. Lottie Turner is a great companion for this purpose as it replenishes your MP quickly. One trick is to conceal Lottie inside your Nebulus to avoid being eliminated immediately. Combined with Niffler, you should have an efficient MP regeneration.

Ivy Warrington is a situational companion pick. She excels at quickly eliminating big summons, so make sure to tap on her power when surrounded by powerful enemies. She is also a great counter against Ron.

Finally, Hagrid makes a powerful companion by providing survivability. This companion card grants mobility and crowd control immunity.

That is all for the best F2P duel deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. This build specifically works for PvP setup, so feel free to swap out some cards if you want to use them in PvE.

