5 best modded maps in Ark Survival Ascended

The best modded maps in Ark Survival Ascended can enhance the game by removing limitations, introducing new creatures, and expanding the overall experience. If you've spent a lot of time playing Survival Ascended, you might want to make its landscape more exciting. Fortunately, the game supports mods, and and the game's dedicated community has created many options on the Steam Workshop.

While most of the modded maps in the game are great to play on, some are better than others. Here's a list of our top ten favorites.

Best modded maps in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Amissa

Amissa is a bit larger than the original map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Amissa is a big fantasy map with traces of an old civilization, a bit larger than The Island. You'll find various special buildings and potential spots with interesting lore scattered around, some of which you can build on.

The map has seven different environments, like Snow, Desert, Redwood, Mushroom Redwoods, Swamp, Grass/Jungle, and Red Jungle. It includes almost all the usual Ark Survival Ascended dinosaurs and resources from vanilla and DLCs, and players can learn all the engrams from different expansions.

There are also custom spawn points, special battle music, and custom arenas for boss fights, like the Broodmother and Gorilla, although the Dragon arena remains the same. Amissa also adds new creatures like the Mountain Wyvern, which are friendly unless provoked.

Upcoming updates for this map will focus on completing the main areas with more resources and detailed work, adding buildings and ruins across each biome, and introducing caves and dungeons for exploration.

2) Forglar

Forglar map has various biomes that one can explore (Image via Studio Wildcard)

It is a new fantasy map with a lot of new adventures. It already has a lot of potential, with a wide variety of biomes to explore, beautiful beaches, and Islands, which give it Pirates of the Caribbean vibes.

The Forglar Plan is currently 40% complete and will be released in three parts. The first part includes various terrains like beaches, greenlands, crystal areas, swamps, oceans, redwoods, and fantasy islands, covering 40% of the map. The second part includes snow, lava, fantasy biomes, and more ocean areas, constituting 30% of the map. Lastly, the third part will introduce deserts, underground cities, and more ocean biomes, covering 30% of the map.

Although it is still in development, this map is very much playable in its current state, with seven completed biomes already in the game.

3) Insaluna

Insaluna is one of the most beautiful modded maps in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This modded map comes with two extra mods that are strongly recommended: Insaluna Variants and Scrapped Assets Mod. Insaluna is still a work in progress, currently about halfway complete. Still, it's already larger than The Island map and features various biomes like beaches, grasslands, jungles, forests, swamps, and more. The Scrapped Assets Mod adds content and features to enhance your gameplay experience, making it one of the best modded maps in Ark Survival Ascended.

The map includes three artifact caves, several buildable caves, and challenging boss battles against the Broodmother and Megapithecus, which can be summoned at specific obelisks. This map has glowing rocks that you can collect throughout. Once harvested, they will offer Flav’s crystal, which is required for summoning the boss called The Brood Mother.

It is only halfway complete but has 13 distinct areas ready to explore. The landscape contains giant hills, massive caverns, and hidden valleys. This map runs the full scale of temperature from Desert and Lava areas all the way through to snow-covered mountains.

4) Svartalfheim

The Svartalfheim map is dwarven-inspired (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This modded map in ARK Survival Ascended is a dwarven-inspired map developed by popular Modder Nekatus, the maker of Valguero and Fjordur. There are currently two free versions of this map, while one version of the map called Svartalfheim Premium can be bought for $10 from the store.

The map rebalances the game by completely removing Flyers, which means there are no flying spawns on the map at all. It has secret hidden portals that allow you to teleport around and access floating islands.

Although there are three variants of this map, the free version is only limited to the map and biomes, while the premium version has custom caves and new resources and will get new DLC and custom boss content in the future.

It has a 33km landscape full of mysteries like caves, ruins, and castles as well as new resources like pure Gold, Mithril, etc. New enemies like Dwarven Warriors have also been added.

5) Temptress Lagoon

The Temptress Lagoon map offers various landscapes for players to explore (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Temptress Lagoon is a captivating virtual map where various landscapes blend seamlessly, ready for exploration and adventure. Every corner offers something new to discover, from endless golden beaches to towering mountains covered in snow. Peaceful valleys hold green meadows and charming villages, while clear lakes mirror the beauty of the surroundings.

This map's dynamic weather system makes it unique. Calm skies can suddenly turn stormy, putting explorers to the test. The ocean holds secrets below its surface, encouraging brave adventurers to dive in and uncover what lies beneath.

Temptress Lagoon is filled with various dinosaurs, including unique types like glow pets, mini dragons, and special Temptress dinos with bonus levels and abilities. You can breed basilisks, catch colorful fish, and encounter Griffins, Snow Owls, and fire wyverns.

