5 best Stamina-based sets in The Elder Scrolls Online

In The Elder Scrolls Online, you can acquire Stamina-based sets from different facets of gameplay. Stamina is the primary resource for many builds that require these sets for essential buffs that are often missing from the different classes in the title. These buffs include an increase in the Max Stamina and recovery of your character.

The armor sets in the title are available in three categories: Light, Medium, and Heavy Armor. Stamina-based builds generally use Medium armor sets for their numerous passives that buff the Weapon Damage and Stamina Recovery of classes. That said, let's look at the five best Stamina-based sets in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Stamina-based sets that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

5) Spriggan's Thorns

The Spriggan's Thorns in The Elder Scrolls Online is an overland set. You can acquire this set from Delves, Public Dungeons, Dolmens, and by defeating World Bosses in the Bankorai zone.

The five-piece set bonus of the Spriggan's Thorns boosts your character's Offensive Penetration. It's an essential stat that counteracts enemies' resistance, significantly increasing your damage output.

Even though you receive a buff to Offensive Penetration from teammates in group scenarios, Spriggan's Thorns is an essential set for solo situations.

The following are the bonuses for the Spriggan's Thorns set:

Two set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Three set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Four set pieces: Adds 129 Spell and Weapon Damage

Five set pieces: Adds 3460 Offensive Penetration

4) Leviathan

The Leviathan is a dungeon set in The Elder Scrolls Online. You can acquire this set by looting chests and defeating bosses in the following dungeons:

Crypt of Hearts I

Crypt of Hearts II

These are both base game dungeons, so you won't require any DLC to access them.

The Leviathan is a phenomenal Crit set that ensures your abilities always inflict Critical Damage to enemies. It also enhances your Max Stamina, aiding in resource management in combat.

The following are the bonuses for the Leviathan set:

Two set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Three set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Four set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Five set pieces: Adds 1528 Critical Chance

3) Hunding's Rage

The Hunding's Rage is a craftable set in The Elder Scrolls Online. This set can be crafted in the following locations:

Reaper's March: At Broken Arch crafting stations

At Broken Arch crafting stations Bankorai: At Wethers' Cleft crafting stations

At Wethers' Cleft crafting stations The Rift: At Trollslayer's Gully crafting stations

The Hunding's Rage is one of the most well-rounded sets for Stamina-based builds. It provides all the essential buffs like Critical Chance, enhanced Max Stamina, and Weapon Damage, which are extremely useful for classes like the Stamina Arcanist.

The following are the bonuses for the Hunding's Rage set:

Two set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Three set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Four set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Five set pieces: Adds 300 Weapon and Spell Damage

2) Azureblight Reaper

The Azureblight Reaper in The Elder Scrolls Online is a dungeon set. You can obtain this set by defeating bosses and from chests in the Lair of Maarselok dungeon. To unlock this dungeon, you need Scalebreaker DLC, which can be purchased from the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns or is accessible via an ESO Plus subscription.

The Azureblight Reaper set inflicts exorbitant Area-of-Effect (AOE) damage in the title. The five-piece bonus of this set is incredibly useful in scenarios where you battle multiple groups of enemies, like in the Endless Archive.

The following are the bonuses for the Azureblight Reaper set:

Two set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Three set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

Four set pieces: Adds 129 Stamina Recovery

Five set pieces: When you inflict a Damage-over-Time (DoT) effect, you apply a stack of Blight Seed to your target for 5 seconds. At twenty stacks, the Blight Seeds explode, inflicting 5942 Disease Damage to the target and nearby enemies, plus an additional 30 percent per enemy hit, up to 180 percent.

1) Stormfist

The Stormfist is a Monster set in The Elder Scrolls Online. It's a two-piece set which consists of a head and shoulder piece. You can acquire the headpiece by defeating the final boss in the Tempest Island dungeon. The shoulder piece is available from the treasure chests in the Undaunted questline.

Unlike other sets, the Stromfist only requires two set pieces to unlock its full potential, which is a boon to build varieties in the game. It also inflicts high AOE damage and dovetails with all the previously mentioned sets.

The following are the bonuses for the Stormfist set:

One set piece: Adds 129 Stamina Recovery

Two set pieces: When you inflict damage to an enemy, you have a 10 percent chance to create a Thunderfist, dealing 1054 Shock Damage for 3 seconds to all enemies within four meters and a final 12686 Physical Damage at the end.

