5 best vaulted weapons to pick up from Banshee-44 in Destiny 2

In the growing world of Destiny 2, Guardians must get their hands on new weapons if they want to dominate in both PvE and PvP activities. However, there can be scenarios where the ones you wish for are currently unavailable due to vaulting. In those scenarios, Banshee-44 offers a glimmer of hope. The Gunsmith refreshes his inventory every week, allowing you to obtain highly sought-after guns.

In this article, we'll dive into the five best-vaulted weapons and their God Rolls, which you can pick up from Banshee-44 in Destiny 2.

From Austringer to Judgment of Kelgorath, here are the 5 best vaulted weapons from Banshee-44 in Destiny 2

1) Austringer

Austringer (Image via Bungie)

At launch, Austringer had the most Range and Stability of any legendary hand cannon, which made it a 140 RPM monster in Crucible. After returning from the depth of the weapon sunset in season 17 of Destiny 2, it became even better because you can now craft one with the perks of your liking using the new weapon craft system.

To craft an Austringer for PvE content, you should consider a roll including:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

High-Caliber Rounds for Increased Range.

Outlaw for decreased Reload Speed on precision kills.

Rampage for increased damage on kills.

But if you want to excel in PvP with this S-tier hand cannon, the best perk combinations will be:

Small Bore for Increased Range and Stability.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Eye of the Storm for Handling and Accuracy boost at critical health.

Rangefinder for increased effective Range and Zoom Magnification while aiming down sight.

As Bungie is decoupling Range from Zoom, the Rangefinder perk might be useless in future seasons of Destiny 2. In that case, you can choose Opening Shot as a great alternative perk for PvP.

2) Piece of Mind

Piece of Mind (Image via Bungie)

Piece of Mind is another kinetic weapon renowned for its prowess as a Pulse Rifle in the 16th Season of Destiny 2. This 540 RPM kinetic legendary Pulse Rifle is one of the deadliest weapons you can craft in Mars' Enclave. With multiple rolls, this Pulse Rifle excels both in PvP and PvE.

The best PvP perks for Piece of Mind in Destiny 2 include:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Increased Range.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Perpetual Motion for bonus Stability, Handling, and Reload speed while in motion.

Moving Target for an increased Movement Speed and Target Acquisition when moving with aiming down sights.

And the best PvE perks include the following:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Recoil and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased Magazine Capacity.

Overflow to fill Magazine beyond normal capacity.

Adrenaline Junkie for increased damage and handling from final blows with grenades or this weapon.

If you want to craft a damage-focused Piece of Mind, you can also go with Focused Fury or Vorpal Weapon in Destiny 2.

3) Drang (Baroque)

Drang-Baroque (Image via Bungie)

After the Kinetic weapons, let's move on to some energy weapons. Along with Leviathan's Return in Destiny 2, Drang (Baroque) was reintroduced with many PvE-focused perks. These perks include Incandescent, Wellspring, and Well-rounded.

This legendary Solar Sidearm was known for its unique archetype Together Forever in vanilla Destiny 2, where it was paired with Sturm as a duo to play off of each other. But after the reintroduction, it became one of the best sidearms in both PvP and PvE.

For PvE, the best perk combinations include:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Increased Range.

Tactical Mag for increased Magazine, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Wellspring for faster Ability energy recharge.

Incandescent for spreading scorch.

The best perks for PvP include:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Eye of the Storm for Handling and Accuracy boost at critical health.

Swashbuckler for increased damage from melee kills and kills with this weapon.

You can also choose Moving Target and Zen Moment for PvP, as those are the next best possible rolls inside Crucible in Destiny 2.

4) Tarnished Mettle

Tarnished Mettle (Image via Bungie)

Tarnished Mettle has been one of the most potent scout rifles in Destiny 2 since the release of Season of Plunder. With PvE-focused perks like Voltshot, this 200 RPM legendary Arc Scout Rifle greatly synergizes with the new Arc 3.0 subclass.

The best perks for PvE include:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

Flared Mag for increased Reload Speed and Stability.

Demolitionist for Grenade Energy regeneration.

Voltshot for making enemies jolted.

The god-roll perks for PvP include:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Recoil and Handling.

Steady Rounds for Increased Stability and Airborne Effectiveness.

Killing Wind for increased mobility, weapon range, and handling.

Eye of the Storm for Handling and Accuracy boost at critical health.

5) Judgment of Kelgorath

Judgment of Kelgorath (Image via Bungie)

While on the topic of potent Energy weapons, let's look at the newest weapon type of Destiny 2, Glaives. The judgment of Kelgorath is a Legendary Solar Glaive that came along with Season of Seraph. This Glaive is unique because it is the first in the Aggressive Glaive archetype and has the Incandescent perk.

The best perks that players can get in Judgment of Kelgorath include:

Low-Impedance Windings for increased Shield Duration and Reload Speed

Swap Mag for increased ready and stow speed.

Demolitionist for Grenade Energy regeneration.

Incandescent for spreading scorch.

For Crucible, you can choose Overflow and Close to Melee perks on this weapon in Destiny 2.