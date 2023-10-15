5 best Warframes for Profit-Taker Orb heist

The Profit-Taker Orb heist is one of Warframe's toughest end-game bounties. Being one of the three available raid bosses, fighting this entity requires a great deal of knowledge about this game's mechanics, along with custom builds to cover the foe's unique demands. To make things more difficult, this battle is littered with high-level mob spawns. As a result, the Warframe you take to the field to confront this boss needs both survivability gimmicks and damage ramps.

Thanks to the Helminth system, many units can now provide the damage numbers needed to take Profi-Taker down within a specific time limit. However, as with all different domains of this game, some frames simply fare better than others when it comes to navigating through this foe's hijinks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Top 5 Warframes to do Profit-Taker bounties with

5) Chroma

Chroma can double your Credits cache from Profit-Taker (Image via Digital Extremes)

Chroma is the go-to Warframe for a vast majority of players who regularly run Profit-Taker Orb heists. This comes down to both this unit's innate strengths in the conditions this boss fight provides, as well as a unique gimmick not replicable on other Warframes.

Thanks to Vex Armor, Chroma does not need any external buff abilities to deal respectable damage to Profit-Taker, regardless of whether it's this foe's Shield phase or Armor one. This frees up base damage mod slots on your weapon setups, letting you build towards a higher variety of damage types to prepare for the fight.

Vex Armor also doubles as a durability crutch, granting you enough armor to practically ignore the additional Corpus spawns if you take out the Alert Beacons once in a short time during this fight.

The larger reason behind Chroma's dominance in the Profit-Taker meta comes down to a benefit offered by Effigy. Placing this booster near the hind legs of the boss when it is dying will double the guaranteed Credits drop from this foe, which lets you pick up a million credits in two runs.

4) Volt

Volt's speedy talents work well in the Profit-Taker fight (Image via Digital Extremes)

Volt does not share the limelight with Saryn when it comes to world-record-making Profit-Taker speedrun timings. However, his supremacy in this boss fight springs from similar reasons.

Shock Trooper, like Saryn's Venom Dose, can grant an extra Electricity element to your weapons. The other native buffs you get from this augment mod are more indirect than improved up-front damage.

Volt's Speed increases both fire rate and reload speed, translating to more uptime on weapons like Tenet Diplos. Additionally, you can also help your beginner friends reach the location of the Profit-Taker more easily if they do not have access to Archwing Launcher yet with this character.

Volt's Electric Sheild can truly turn the tides of this fight for a squad that is otherwise struggling to beat the boss in time. For one, it gives you relative impunity from the extra Corpus spawns.

The more underrated benefits come from Electric Shield's critical damage-boosting properties, giving all of your projectiles, including Exodia Contagion, much higher damage potential on all phases of the fight.

3) Saryn

Saryn has the unique possibility to have three temporary weapon buffs (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you want to make quick work of the Profit-Taker Orb and possess the expertise to pull it off competitively, Saryn is your best bet. This unit is near-unanimously agreed upon to be the best Warframe for competitive Profit-Taker speedruns, which boil down to her excellence as a weapons user.

She alone has the potential to add three separate damage buffs to her weapons if you include subsumed buffs like Eclipse or Roar. Her Toxic Lash adds back a percentage of your weapon's damage as pure Toxin damage, which is doubled for melee options, including Exodia Contagion projectiles from Zaws.

The Spore ability augment mod, Venom Dose, adds a second weapon buff to her build — this time as Corrosive damage. By covering two additional status types, you have much more room for flexibility in your weapon builds.

2) Trinity

Trinity is arguably the best support frame for Profit-Taker (Image via Digital Extremes)

Trinity is a comparatively uncommon sight in a Profit-Taker bounty, but experts in this Warframe will immediately notice the boxes she ticks for this boss fight. This unit is best run in a squad, where she can provide party-wide damage mitigation and energy regeneration to counteract both magnetic procs and resource-hungry builds on teammates.

When combined with the Helminth ability Eclipse, a properly built Trinity can both take and dish out the damage. A well-timed Link (third ability) usage will eliminate a lot of the hazards during this fight too, granting you immunity from status and knockdown during its uptime.

Meanwhile, the Champion's Blessing augment mod for Blessing significantly enhances the Shield-phase damage potential for a lot of meta weapons used in the fight.

1) Revenant

Revnant is considered to be the best tank in this game (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Profit-Taker Orb is mechanically one of the most challenging fights in Warframe. Damaging this entity is hard enough on its own, but on top of this, you have to worry about surviving its long-range attacks, a myriad of knockdowns, and a gaggle of Corpus grunts putting down Alarm Beacons.

This is why a durable Warframe is highly recommended if you are a beginner learning the ins and outs of this raid boss. A number of characters will fit the bill in this regard, including beginner-friendly tanks like Inaros and Wukong. However, Revenant is easily the best choice here.

Unlike most other options, this unit's Mesmer Skin will be the one-and-done solution to all forms of challenges thrown at you in the Profit-Taker Orb fight. On top of complete damage mitigation, it will also make you immune to staggers, knockdowns, as well as the magnetic procs that would otherwise zap your energy.