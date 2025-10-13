Blue Protocol Star Resonance: Complete Fishing Guide

Fishing in Blue Protocol Star Resonance is one of the open-world activities you can take part in. While not mandatory, it can help improve various Life Skills. Unlike other masteries, you don’t need to use focus while Fishing, and it doesn’t require much to get started. Furthermore, once you have caught the same fish enough times, more catches don’t take much time.

This guide will teach you all you need to know about Fishing in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, including how to get started, what equipment you’ll need, and its benefits.

How to fish in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Catching fish is easy once you get a hold of everything (Image via A Plus)

To start Fishing, all you need is your mount and some Luno in your pocket. Once you finish the 'Fireworks Fantasy Night' main quest, you can head to the nearest harbor and purchase the Fishing equipment. However, to do things right, start the guide quest ‘Invitation from the Fishing Guild’.

Start the fishing introduction quest (Image via A Plus)

It’s a short quest where you need to talk to an NPC in town who’ll provide you with free Bait and a Fishing pole to get started. Secure your first catch at the Yatch Harbor and you’ll be a certified fisherman in Asterleeds.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on Fishing:

1) Finding a Fishing spot

Fishing spots are marked on the map (Image via A Plus)

There are multiple Fishing spots across the map. They are marked with a fish symbol, as shown in the image above. You can find them in the open world, but that’ll require traveling. Besides, the town also has a variety of catches and plenty of spots. Once you reach close, look for floating orbs.

2) Prepping Fishing equipment

Starter equipment will be cheap, but it breaks easily (Image via A Plus)

The first step is to get the equipment ready. Pressing ‘M’ on the keyboard will let you select the pole, while ‘N’ allows you to choose bait. Note that a Fishing pole can break due to regular use. If that happens, buy a new one from the store.

3) Catching the fish

Pull when you see an exclamation mark (Image via A Plus)

Once you have everything set up, it’s time for the tricky part. Catching a fish at the start can be challenging. Use the Left-click to throw the bait in the water, and repeat the action to reel it back.

If a fish takes the bait, there’ll be an exclamation mark. However, it’s easy to miss if you aren’t paying attention, as there’s no sound cue. Clicking at the right time will have you enter the struggle phase. If you control the direction, a catch is guaranteed; else the reel will snap and the fish will flee.

4) Catching the fish 2 - Struggle phase

Control the tension on the line (Image via A Plus)

On entering the struggle, the fish will move left and right to snap the line. Your job is to use the arrow keys and mimic its direction, and at the same time, reel fish in by holding/tapping the left click on the mouse.

While performing both actions, keep an eye on the progress bar and let the fish reach the other end. If needed, stop tapping the left click for a few seconds and ease the tension on the wire.

Fishing menu in Blue Protocol Star Resonance explained

The fishing menu contains the archive (Image via A Plus)

While Fishing, press ‘V’ to expand the menu and open a new window. The first one will be the archive of what you’ve caught. There are three categories: City Harbor, Freshwater, and Sea Water, and each of them will have details on the best fish you caught.

Special effects are helpful in catching better fish (Image via A Plus)

The following section will be research that will add bonus effects to fish. These effects will increase the chances of getting a higher star and make them easy to catch. The third section will be the store where you can purchase the bait and a Fishing pole.

There are three types of Fishing poles: Regular, Strudy, and Flexible. Apart from the Regular Pole, each unlocks after reaching Level 8 and 15 in Fishing. The final section will have the details on how many fish you caught.

