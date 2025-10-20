How to get and use Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Mortar is a crafting item in Blue Protocol Star Resonance that you’ll use for a variety of items for your Homestead. The only way to acquire this resource is through Alchemy, which you can find right beside the Will Exchange near the teleportation spot at the Entertainment District. It’s one of the main ingredients needed to craft furniture for your Homestead.

If you enjoy customizing your virtual home, it's better to get started early. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting and using Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

How to get Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Crafting is one of the means to acquire Mortar (Image via A Plus)

At the moment, there are two ways to get Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. The first one is to craft the item yourself, and for that, you’ll need to unlock the Alchemy and Gemology Life Skills.

Here’s everything you need to craft Mortat:

Raw Ore of Limestone x1

Fine Sand x2

Boiled Water x1

Acquiring these materials is fairly easy. By collecting various Ores, you'll accumulate Limpid Azure Water, which you can refine into Boiled Water at the Alchemy Research. The same goes for Fine Sand, which is also a byproduct of your mining activities.

Lastly, the Raw Ore of Limestone is available through mining Limestone or purchasing the material directly from the Gemology exchange. Once you have all of them, you can craft Mortar by spending some focus.

Get the item directly from Alchemy Exchange (Image via A Plus)

The other way to get Mortar is by making a direct purchase. If you have enough Luno, visit the Alchemy Exchange, available right beside crafting, and buy the item directly for 1,542 Luno each. This method isn’t optimal if you're running low on currency.

What to use Mortar on in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Mortar is a crucial item for construction (Image via A Plus)

Earlier, we explained how Mortar is needed to craft Homestead items. Here’s everything you can craft using Mortar:

White Wall with Wood Trim

White Wall

Red Brick Wall

Wall with Window

Albaster Pillar

Eave-Mounted Light

Gray Textured Stone Planter

Bluestone Staircase

Moss-Covered Old Slate

Colorful Square-Tile Flooring

Checkered Fireplace

Forgotten Sandpile

Crafting bench can help you make items for your Homestead (Image via A Plus)

To craft all the items, enter your Homestead and use the crafting bench. Note that you’ll need to upgrade your base to a higher level and have sufficient materials to build these items.

