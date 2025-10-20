  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to get and use Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

How to get and use Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:02 GMT
Alchemy and Exchange play a key role on getting some Mortar (Image via A Plus)
Alchemy and Exchange play a key role on getting some Mortar (Image via A Plus)

Mortar is a crafting item in Blue Protocol Star Resonance that you’ll use for a variety of items for your Homestead. The only way to acquire this resource is through Alchemy, which you can find right beside the Will Exchange near the teleportation spot at the Entertainment District. It’s one of the main ingredients needed to craft furniture for your Homestead.

Ad

If you enjoy customizing your virtual home, it's better to get started early. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting and using Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

How to get Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Crafting is one of the means to acquire Mortar (Image via A Plus)
Crafting is one of the means to acquire Mortar (Image via A Plus)

At the moment, there are two ways to get Mortar in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. The first one is to craft the item yourself, and for that, you’ll need to unlock the Alchemy and Gemology Life Skills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s everything you need to craft Mortat:

  • Raw Ore of Limestone x1
  • Fine Sand x2
  • Boiled Water x1

Acquiring these materials is fairly easy. By collecting various Ores, you'll accumulate Limpid Azure Water, which you can refine into Boiled Water at the Alchemy Research. The same goes for Fine Sand, which is also a byproduct of your mining activities.

Lastly, the Raw Ore of Limestone is available through mining Limestone or purchasing the material directly from the Gemology exchange. Once you have all of them, you can craft Mortar by spending some focus.

Ad
Get the item directly from Alchemy Exchange (Image via A Plus)
Get the item directly from Alchemy Exchange (Image via A Plus)

The other way to get Mortar is by making a direct purchase. If you have enough Luno, visit the Alchemy Exchange, available right beside crafting, and buy the item directly for 1,542 Luno each. This method isn’t optimal if you're running low on currency.

Ad

Also Read: Biggest mistakes to avoid as a beginner in Blue Protocol

What to use Mortar on in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Mortar is a crucial item for construction (Image via A Plus)
Mortar is a crucial item for construction (Image via A Plus)

Earlier, we explained how Mortar is needed to craft Homestead items. Here’s everything you can craft using Mortar:

Ad
  • White Wall with Wood Trim
  • White Wall
  • Red Brick Wall
  • Wall with Window
  • Albaster Pillar
  • Eave-Mounted Light
  • Gray Textured Stone Planter
  • Bluestone Staircase
  • Moss-Covered Old Slate
  • Colorful Square-Tile Flooring
  • Checkered Fireplace
  • Forgotten Sandpile
Crafting bench can help you make items for your Homestead (Image via A Plus)
Crafting bench can help you make items for your Homestead (Image via A Plus)

To craft all the items, enter your Homestead and use the crafting bench. Note that you’ll need to upgrade your base to a higher level and have sufficient materials to build these items.

Ad

Check out other related guides and features:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mayank Singh Rathour
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications