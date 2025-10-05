Borderlands 4: Best Red Tree Amon build (Dragon's Breath/Force of Nature)

The Force of Nature Augment for Amon in Borderlands 4 is a powerful perk within the Calamity passive tree. It allows you to store a part of the damage to ‘Prime’ enemies and unleash it once in a big single hit that deals Incendiary damage and wipes out any enemy in the game at the UVH 5 difficulty.

However, to make it work, you’ll need to deal as much damage as possible with the initial hit, which is made possible with the Dragon's Breath passive and Legendaries. Here’s everything you need to know about Amon’s Force of Nature build in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 Amon Force of Nature Skill setup

It's over 45 points of investment on the red (Image via 2K)

Most of the passive skill points for Amon’s Force of Nature build will go into the Red Tree (Calamity), with a few going towards the Blue Tree (Vengeance).

Passive setup for Amon’s Force of Nature build in Borderlands 4

Calamity (red tree)

What Burns Within (5/5): Grants Incendiary damage to Amon.

Grants Incendiary damage to Amon. Wield the Storm (5/5): Increases status effect damage and duration.

Increases status effect damage and duration. Gut Punch (1/3): Melee and Ordanance damage has a chance to apply ‘Weakness’, which increases damage taken by enemies.

Melee and Ordanance damage has a chance to apply ‘Weakness’, which increases damage taken by enemies. Forged in Steel (1/1): Amon gains immunity from all damage for a short duration.

Amon gains immunity from all damage for a short duration. Bullet Storm (5/5): Applying a status effect adds stacking gun damage.

Applying a status effect adds stacking gun damage. Berserk (5/5): Activating Forgeskill makes Amon immune to slows and adds Cryo damage to all his guns.

Activating Forgeskill makes Amon immune to slows and adds Cryo damage to all his guns. There is Only Red (3/3): Increase the duration of Berserk on each kill while it's active.

Increase the duration of Berserk on each kill while it's active. Brimming Vigor: Increases max health and melee damage.

Increases max health and melee damage. My Touch Is Death (3/3): Dealing melee damage has a chance to activate the kill skill.

Dealing melee damage has a chance to activate the kill skill. Catastrophe (5/5): Applying Shock on enemies increases critical chance, while Incendiary increases the critical damage they take.

Applying Shock on enemies increases critical chance, while Incendiary increases the critical damage they take. Dragon’s Breath (5/5): On activating Ordanance, the next gunshot will deal incendiary damage.

On activating Ordanance, the next gunshot will deal incendiary damage. Fists of Stone (5/5): Melee attack restores a part of the Forgeskill.

Melee attack restores a part of the Forgeskill. Electrical Fire (1/1): Burning the enemy shocks them and vice versa.

Vengeance (blue tree)

The Thrill (3/3): Amon gains stacking health regeneration when taking non-status effect damage.

Augment used in Amon Force of Nature build in Borderlands 4

One of the most crucial aspects of the build is the Augment, Force of Nature. It stores gun damage you deal as a means to ‘Prime’ enemies up to ten stacks. After ten seconds, it causes a detonation that deals Incendiary damage to nearby enemies.

Capstone used in Amon Force of Nature build in Borderlands 4

For the Capstone, the build uses Stormcutter, which provides Action Skill and Ordanance cooldown, while restoring some duration for the active skill. Additionally, it will also deal a small amount of damage on initial cast.

Specialization leveling and perks

Specialization tree setup (Image via 2K)

Here are the Specialization priorities for the build

Brute: 20 points

Sharpshooter: 10 points

Runner: 20 points

Daredevil: 10 points

Once you have enough points invested, activate Riddle You This, Now With Caffieen, I am a Gun, and Groundbreaker for additional gun damage and Repkit cooldown recovery.

Gearing guide for Amon Force of Nature build in Borderlands 4

Get the Furnace class mod ASAP (Image via 2K)

Before you can start melting bosses, you’ll need some crucial gear to make the entire build. The goal is to deal as much damage as possible before Force of Nature activates. Here’s everything you’ll need to farm.

Best Class Mod

The Furnace Legendary class mod for Amon is the best-in-slot option for the Force of Nature build, and there is a good reason behind it. It can roll with additional points into the Dragon's Breath passive, and comes with an innate % Incendiary damage. You can farm this class mod from Idolator Sol in Fortress Indomita.

Weapon loadout

Oscar Mike is one of the best bossing weapons for the build (Image via 2K)

The primary weapon needed for single-target (boss) damage is Oscar Mike Legendary Assault Rifle. It features a unique perk called Space Laser, which does precisely what the name suggests. Using the alt-fire will bring down a precision beam that can deal millions of damage in a few seconds. Farm this gun by defeating Genone in The Yawning Yard.

For mobbing, you can use any weapon of choice. The Linebacker is an excellent shotgun for grounded enemies, while a Sniper with Jakobs part will be ideal for taking down airborne threats. Katagawa’s Revenge Sniper Rifle is also a good option for shocking enemies and increasing your critical chance.

Enhancement

Oscar Mike is a Daedalus-manufactured weapon, so a similar Enhancement with the Stockpiler perk is necessary to boost the damage further. Additional passives should be Gun Damage and Assault Rifle Damage.

Ordnance

For Ordnance, this build uses Slippy, as it deals melee damage on detonation. Apart from gun damage, Force of Nature can also store melee damage, but at a lower value. However, even the slightest increase in damage to the build is worth getting. You can farm Slipply by fishing.

Repkit

The only perk you’ll need on the Repkit is Amp. It provides a damage boost to your next shot, which is required to store as much damage as possible in Force of Nature. Getting this perk on a good Repkit may take some time, as it can drop anywhere.

How to play Amon Dragon's Breath build in Borderlands 4

Drop a tactical nuke on the enemy using a Space Laser (Image via 2K)

To deal with a group of enemies, activate the Forgeskill, which will grant you Berserk. Then throw your Ordnance, Slippy, to gain stacks of Berserk and start clearing enemies. With each kill, you’ll gain stacking damage, making it easy to take down the next foe.

For bossing, use Katagaw’s Revenge to increase your critical chance, then activate your Forgeskill and throw Slippy to stack Berserk. Then, use your Repkit to activate Amp to gain a damage bonus and call down the Laser Strike using Oscar Mike on the boss. Leave the rest on Force of Nature.

