Borderlands 4: Bramblesong Boss location, drops, and mechanics

Bramblesong is one of the harder optional fights in Borderlands 4, primarily thanks to it being a Kratch. It flies around, and drops annoying fields of corrosive damage, making it an all-around miserable experience. Though it is a difficult fight, you do have several chances to Second Wind in a pinch, thanks to the smaller Kratch that hover around throughout this battle.

However, if you even want a shot at it, you have to at least have completed Shadow of the Mountain, so you have access to Augur Mines. If you’re struggling with Bramblesong in Borderlands 4, we’re here to get you through it.

Where to find Bramblesong boss fight in Borderlands 4

You can find Bramblesong at the end of the Bittervein Augur Mine in the Stoneblood Forest sector of Terminus Range. The easiest way to get there is to travel from the Deathright Order Silo, and travel north. You can see it on the screenshot below.

It's a relatively short drive to the Augur Mine, but you have to then survive until you get to Bramblesong (Image via 2K Games)

It’s honestly a pretty annoying Augur Mine, and has quite a bit of platforming. There’s also the swarms of Kratch enemies, so if you’re playing as Vex, feel free to deploy those Specters and let them do the heavy lifting for you. That’s how I got to the end of the dungeon. Once you arrive at the end, slide down into the pit, and you’ll see Bramblesong rise up from a deep chasm in BL4.

Bramblesong’s attacks in Borderlands 4

When you’re near Bramblesong, it will try to batter you with its tail in melee.

Bramblesong can spit volleys of corrosive damage balls at you, which leave large puddles on the ground.

In addition to its attacks, you have to deal with constant Kratches, some of whom have elemental affixes.

Bramblesong can fly at you, squirting a cone of corrosive damage at you and onto the ground.

Bramblesong is such a frustrating boss, even if you have allies to fight for you like Vex does. I feel like playing keep away is incredibly important, because two of its attacks can leave puddles of corrosive damage on the ground. It’s going to fly at you, spurting damage, spit volleys of damage, and if you’re too close, it’ll just try to batter you with its tail. None of these are ideal, so I recommend staying as far away as humanly possible from this Borderlands 4 boss; if you can, anyway.

Tips to defeat Bramblesong in Borderlands 4

Bramblesong has two health bars in Borderlands 4, and if you want to have the best chance of success, bring Ignite damage to the fight. Corrosive works fine enough in a pinch, but Ignite is the best. If it’s spitting little yellow/green blasts at you, get away as quickly as possible. Anywhere one lands, there will be a large damage puddle.

Make sure you avoid anything that splashes onto the ground (Image via 2K Games)

You can probably stand on the rock nearby where you drop in, or you can just run away and glide to safety. When it does the flying charge, and sprays acid at you, I tried to jump and dodge to the side to be safe.

It’s really important to stay on your toes and get away anytime he’s shooting at you. If Bramblesong gets close, hide behind the rock to avoid being hit with hard-hitting melee. I highly recommend leaving a few Kratch enemies alive too, in case you need a second wind.

If you have a multi-use Repkit like the Triple Bypass, that can be a real boon. Keep an eye on the ground, in case Kratch enemies drop shield charges and health refills, because those will also help in case you get caught out.

Noteworthy drops from Bramblesong in Borderlands 4

While a variety of items can drop from Bramblesong in Borderlands 4, we know of at least two legendaries that drop from this fight: Convergence and Disco. Convergence is a quality shotgun by Ripper, so you have to wait a little before the Full Auto fires. However, the blasts can be truly devastating. The Disco Grenade is a little silly in that it slowly spins, but it can be great for extra status damage.

Convergence (Shotgun): Asymptotic: On hit, spawn converging projectiles on enemy.

Asymptotic: On hit, spawn converging projectiles on enemy. Disco (Grenade Ordinance): Slow spinning disc that deals high status damage.

