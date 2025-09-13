Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error - potential fixes and causes

The Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error typically causes the game to crash. When this happens, you will find yourself back on your PC's home screen, forced to restart and reconnect to the servers. This issue may be a direct result of outdated graphics drivers, GPU incompatibility, in-game errors, or other technical problems.

This article lists the potential causes and fixes of the Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error.

Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error: Why it happens and how to possibly fix it

Borderlands 4 is available on Steam (Image via 2K Games)

As mentioned earlier, one possible cause of the Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error is GPU incompatibility with the title. However, it may also result from an overburdened GPU or corrupted game files.

Here are targeted solutions for each potential cause of the Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error.

1) Verify file integrity

It's easy for corrupt game files to be downloaded onto your PC. Thankfully, it doesn't take much to find and replace them. Follow these steps to do so:

Open Steam and go to Library.

Here, find the game and right-click on it.

Next, tap Properties and then select 'Verify integrity of game files.' This will trigger a short process during which Steam will locate and replace any faulty files.

Once you're done, restart Borderlands 4 to check if the crash issue has been resolved.

2) Disable overlays

Overlays can easily overload your GPU, potentially causing crashes. Therefore, if you're facing any graphical problems, stuttering FPS, or the Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error, it's best to disable all overlays. This includes overlays from Discord, Steam, MSI Afterburner, and any other background applications.

3) Disable Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling

Graphics settings (Image via Microsoft)

GPU Scheduling is a feature that manages how your GPU allocates tasks for rendering graphics. Disabling it can help reduce the load on your hardware. Here’s how to turn it off:

Click on the Windows icon and go to Settings.

From here, select System>Display>Graphics.

In this section, go to Default/Advanced graphics settings and turn off Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling.

Once it's done, reboot your system.

If this does not fix the Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump triggered error, you may have to update your graphics drivers.

4) Update graphics drivers

Updating your graphics drivers can help eliminate compatibility issues, especially with newer games like Borderlands 4. Here’s how to update your drivers based on your GPU:

Nvidia: Go to the Nvidia app>PC>Drivers tab. Next, select the "Game Ready Drivers" option and download the necessary updates.

Go to the Nvidia app>PC>Drivers tab. Next, select the "Game Ready Drivers" option and download the necessary updates. AMD: Open the AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition app, check your drivers from the home screen, and download the necessary updates.

Open the AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition app, check your drivers from the home screen, and download the necessary updates. Intel: Go to the Intel Driver and Support Assistant application and check the Available Updates section to download new drivers.

Applying these fixes should resolve the Borderlands 4 GPU crash dump error. For best results, restart both your PC and the game after implementing each solution.

