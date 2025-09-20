Borderlands 4 Siege and Destroy walkthrough

Completing Wrath of the Ripper Queen in Borderlands 4 immediately gives you access to Siege and Destroy. Moxxi sends Zane to help out the people of Carcadia, and he has just the strategy, since explosives didn’t quite do the job. It’s a very silly, but very entertaining quest, with a bit of sadness right there at the end. It’s also a nice bit of fan service for people who miss Moxxi, and for those who enjoyed Borderlands 3, as Zane was one of the playable characters.

This will also give you access to Moxxi’s Tip Jar, where you can donate until you get the Glucose Guardian trophy, and a pair of incredibly powerful guns. You don’t have to jump right into the mission; I chose to do some exploring before meeting Zane. When you’re ready, here’s how to complete Siege and Destroy in Borderlands 4.

Complete Siege and Destroy walkthrough in Borderlands 4

Mission information

Recommended Level: 12-15

12-15 Quest giver: Moxxi

Moxxi Location: Moxxi’s Bottoms Up! Bar

Moxxi’s Bottoms Up! Bar Time to beat on average: 30-40 minutes

30-40 minutes Requirements: Complete Wrath of the Ripper Queen

Mission objectives

Meet Zane, Follow Zane (Optional Objective: Talk to Moxxi), Enter Pit

Follow Zane, Meet Sophia, Release Sophia, Pick up Sophia’s Toy

Reach First Catapult, Kill Rippers, place Sophia’s toy, Clear the area!

Take Sophia’s Toy, reach next catapult, Kill rippers, Place Sophia’s Toy, clear the area!

Take Sophia’s Toy, reach final catapult, disable shield, place Sophia’s Toy, Clear the area!

Reach Carcadia city, kill Rippers, Reach city Square, Kill Rippers and Captain Kuzma

Reach Leaders Chamber (Optional Objective: Talk to Zane), Meet Levaine, Collect Reward

1) Meet Zane, Follow Zane (Optional Objective: Talk to Moxxi), Enter Pit

Moxxi is just the best (Image via 2K Games)

Right after Wrath of the Ripper Queen in Borderlands 4, you’ll meet Zane and talk to him. He’ll reveal after talking to him that Sophia is going to be the key that breaks this siege. Before you follow him down into The Pit, speak to Moxxi to tell her a little more about yourself.

It’s not really a consequential scene, but it’s short, and worth doing. Get a little laugh out of your time with her, and then head down to The Pit to learn more about what Zane’s plan is. “Sophia” is a bit of a mystery, until you get here. Is it a gun? A bomb? No, it’s something worse.

2) Follow Zane, Meet Sophia, Release Sophia, Pick up Sophia’s Toy

That's right, we are gonna get some Thresher help (Image via 2K Games)

When you follow Zane into The PIt and meet Sophia, you’ll learn it’s a gigantic thresher. Do as Zane says, and Release Sophia. Don’t worry, this isn’t a Tresher you’re going to have to fight, like in Breeding Daisies.

You’re going to set Sophia free, and then pick up Sophia’s Toy. She’s much like a dog or a cat, in that if you throw or place her toy somewhere, she will come bolting to the area. It just so happens, the force and violence by which she rips out of the ground will devastate whatever happens to be there.

3) Reach First Catapult, Kill Rippers, place Sophia’s toy, Clear the area!

Just place that toy and watch the carnage! (Image via 2K Games)

To get to the First Catapult, you’ll need to make a double jump/glide, and then hit the Grapple Point at the end. It will take you to the battleground you’re going to be fighting on.

Climb the next walls, and enter the area ahead to start killing Rippers! There’s a lot of cover in this area, so take your time and put a beating on the Rippers for this part of Borderlands 4’s Siege and Destroy.

You can’t set the Toy on top of the Catapult until every Ripper is dead, so put them all in the dirt first. You’ll also fight a named Ripper, Catapult Master Andersen. They have Immovable, but aren’t especially threatening. After defeating everyone, Grapple up to the top of the Catapult and place the toy. Once you do, clear the area! Sophia will come rampaging up through the ground and decimate the Catapult.

4) Take Sophia’s Toy, reach next catapult, Kill rippers, Place Sophia’s Toy, clear the area!

These Catapult Masters aren't really that tough (Image via 2K Games)

Now we’re going to repeat the pattern at the next catapult in Borderlands 4. But first, pick up Sophia’s Toy to take with you. Just move deeper into this broken down city, and get ready for another wave of Rippers. Keep an eye on the map though. There’s an Electi Safe in one of the buildings near the Catapult.

Defeat all the Rippers, including Catapult Master Andersun. Similar name, similarly weak. Just defeat him, alongside the other enemies, and get on top of the Catapult. You place the Toy in the same way, and run away just as fast for this step of Borderlands 4’s Siege and Destroy. However, at the next Catapult, they shake things up just a bit.

5) Take Sophia’s Toy, reach final catapult, disable shield, place Sophia’s Toy, Clear the area!

Just jump up these rocky areas, turn around, and you'll see the path up to the switch (Image via 2K Games)

In addition to the swarm of Rippers for the final Catapult in Borderlands 4’s Siege and Destroy, there’s also a shield you need to disable. Upon arrival, Levaine will trace the signal to a nearby building. You just have to reach the top of the building just past the barrier, and flip the switch on the top.

The quest marker will point the way. You will also see a spire on top with glowing energy. Go through the door of the building to an open courtyard. Jump on the platforms straight ahead, and turn around. You’ll see some boxes and a ladder you can climb up, to reach the top. There are way more powerful enemies here though, like Zerkers and Meatheads.

Catapult Master Andersen is back, but now he’s “invisible”. He has a bit of a shimmer around him though, and there’s an Invisibility Orb you can target. It’s not the best plan, but it’s what they came up with. Deal with these and break the Catapult just like last time.

6) Reach Carcadia city, kill Rippers, Reach city Square, Kill Rippers and Captain Kuzma

These guys are no match for a little ultraviolence (Image via 2K Games)

Upon arriving at Carcadia City, it’s overrun by Rippers, so kill all the Rippers. There are quite a few Badasses with them, such as a Badass ‘Melic Psycho, among others. You’ll also see another flavor of large Psycho, the ‘Rager. More Badasses await in the City Square, too.

Kill your way through the city and reach the City Square, and you’ll witness a truly tragic scene. I won’t spoil it, but it is in the video above. There are more Rippers to deal with here, including the large Captain Kuzma. He has a barrier around himself, so just get behind him and use your Grapple to peel it off him.

7) Reach Leaders Chamber (Optional Objective: Talk to Zane), Meet Levaine, Collect Reward

Now that we've met Levaine, it's time to put things right in Carcadia (Image via 2K Games)

Once you’ve defeated all the Rippers, go inside to the Leaders Chambers and Meet Levaine. Zane is nearby, and you can complete an Optional Objective by talking to him for a pretty funny bit of dialogue. After your chat with Levaine, you can go outside and Collect your Reward.

You’ll also receive XP, Money, Eridium, an Assault Rifle, and the Gnarly Gnashing Gear ECHO-4 Paintjob after you complete Siege and Destroy in Borderlands 4.

