Destiny 2 Ascendant challenge this week (April 29 to May 6): Location and walkthrough

Ascendant challenges in Destiny 2 can be found in different corners of the Dreaming City. They are some of the oldest open-world activities currently in the game, allowing players to get exclusive loot and unlock triumphs. Each week, a different challenge tests a Guardian's hold over the Ascendant plane.

To summarize, an Ascendant Challenge requires a player to enter a Taken plane, go through challenging obstacles, and defeat the final boss for loot.

This article will guide you through the Ascendant Challenge in the upcoming reset of April 29, named Cimmerian Garrison.

How to enter the Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2?

The portal to the Cimmerian Garrison can be found within the Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector. Once you enter the Lost Sector, head to the final boss room.

Portal behind the Taken Vandals in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here, look for two Taken Sniper Vandals opposite the entrance. The portal to the Cimmerian Garrison is present just behind the two Taken Vandals. If you do not see a portal, consume an item called "Tincture of Queensfoil" from your inventory. This item can be purchased from Petra Venj in the Dreaming City.

You can either defeat all enemies in the Lost Sector or ignore them and head straight for the portal.

Cimmerian Garrison walkthrough in Destiny 2

After you spawn inside the Cimmerian Garrison, you will notice three Hive Knight bosses spawning with you. They are immune to damage and will chase you until the end. Simply, look for the Toland/Taken Orb, and follow it. The tileset of Cimmerian Garrison is one linear path.

Shortly after progressing, you will encounter a circular platform with four Taken Phalanx. Defeat these enemies, and you will encounter two additional Hive Knights spawning behind them. These Knights are also immune to damage, so avoid them and take the stairs to the right for the correct path.

Four Phalanx on a platform in Destiny 2 Cimmerian Garrison (Image via Bungie)

Like any Ascendant Plane, you will encounter Taken enemies and hurdles to make your run challenging in Cimmerian Garrison. Your choice is to be wary of the Knights following you and to judge whether it is worth defeating the enemies. We recommend that you prioritize the Hive Shriekers above anything else.

Climb up until you see a jumping puzzle with floating rocks in front of you. You can easily fall to your death here, leading to a complete reset of the Challenge. Hence, follow the light, and take one rock at a time to reach the final platform on the other side.

The jumping puzzle before the final platform in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you are on the final platform, a Hive Knight boss will spawn, alongside Taken Thralls, and a Hive Shrieker. Defeat all these enemies, loot the chest, and pass through the newly opened portal to complete the challenge.

