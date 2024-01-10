Alongside the launch of Season of the Witch, Bungie brought back Crota's End as a reprised Raid in Destiny 2. Similarly to other Raids, this eight-year-old reprised Raid came with new weapons comprising a unique and powerful perk pool.

However, as these weapons are tied to each encounter of the Raid, Guardians must go through various challenges and mechanics to get them. So, if you're wondering which weapons are worth the grind, this guide is for you.

This article lists every weapon you can find inside the Crota's End Raid and ranks them based on their potency inside PvP and PvE sandboxes. It also covers the god rolls of each weapon, so you can grind for the perfect roll without wasting time.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Crota's End weapon

Tier list for Destiny 2 Crota's End weapon (Image via Tiermaker)

SS tier

The Crota's End weapons in this tier list are the best of the lot, offering unmatched utility and power. These come with many effective, collaborative perks, making them a must-have inside various Destiny 2 contents.

Oversoul Edict

PvP god roll: Keep Away + Headseeker

PvE god roll: Demolitionist + Voltshot

This Arc Rapid-Fire Frame Pulse Rifle has unique perk combos that provide great utility inside the PvP and PvE sandbox. Furthermore, this weapon is craftable, which means Guardians can enhance the rolls to make it more potent.

S tier

Although the Crota's End weapons in this tier list are not the top choices like the SS tier, they are in no way inferior. With proper builds, these weapons still exhibit stellar capabilities in PvP and PvE content.

Song Of Ir Yut

PvP god roll: Keep Away + Elemental Capacitor

PvE god roll: Reconstruction + Target Lock

Necrochasm

Exotic Perk: Hitting precision shots with this weapon triggers a Cursed Thrall explosion. Getting final blows with this Cursed Thrall explosion also improves the rate of fire, stability, and aim-assist.

The Song Of Ir Yut and Necrochasm are among the best Crota's End weapons. While the Song Of Ir Yut is one of the most potent Arc Machine Guns inside Destiny 2, Necrochasm is the final Exotic drop from the Raid with a unique Exotic perk.

A tier

Like the S tier, the weapons in this tier list are potent with a versatile perk pool. However, these weapons are highly situational as they need specific builds to be viable inside various Destiny 2 contents.

Fang Of Ir Yut

PvP god roll: Keep Away + Sword Logic

PvE god roll: Rewind Rounds + Hatchling

Swordbreaker

PvP god roll: Threat Detector + Opening Shot

PvE god roll: Threat Detector + One-Two Punch

While the Fang Of Ir Yut suits the PvE and PvP sandbox, the Swordbreaker fits the Crucible. Like all the legendary Crota's End weapons, adept versions of these weapons are available that can give an extra edge inside various contents of Destiny 2.

B tier

Crota's End weapons, classified in the B-tier, are not the best option for any content inside Destiny 2. These can be easily replaced by other options.

Word Of Crota

PvP god roll: Enlightened Action + Sword Logic

PvE god roll: Repulsor Brace + Destabilizing Rounds

Abyss Defiant

PvP god roll: Zen Moment + Target Lock

PvE god roll: Subsistence + Incandescent

These weapons are not a great choice because of an unpopular archetype or a weak perk pool. However, with specific builds and exotic armor, they might be helpful in some cases.