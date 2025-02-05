Destiny 2 Echoed Warnings Act I seasonal quest guide

Destiny 2 Echoed Warnings Act I is the first quest entry in Episode Heresy. Players will experience the first act through 21 steps of this questline, all of which require them to follow a certain path, complete activities, gain materials, and ultimately be done with the quest. Completing a seasonal questline also unlocks other activities, as they usually are locked behind story progression.

This article lists all the steps for the Echoed Warnings Act I questline in Episode Heresy.

Echoed Warnings Quest step guide in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I Week 1

Prologue:

Upon entering Destiny 2, head to the Quest tab, view the "Echoed Warnings" quest, and launch the mission. This will spawn you in an instance of EDZ, along with the mission titled "Espial."

Follow the marker until a second mission, called "Recce," starts inside the Hive Dreadnaught. Complete every objective until the quest step asks you to head to Eris' apartment and collect a quest.

Tablet of Ruin artifact (Image via Bungie)

This is the part where you get the Tablet of Ruin artifact and complete the prologue. You can refer to our guide on how to get the Tablet of Ruin artifact for a clearer idea.

Accept Mission Dossier and run The Nether:

After getting the Tablet of Ruin artifact, accept the quest from the Slab in Eris' apartment. Next, open the Last City map, and open "The Nether: Explore" in Private. Select the mission step and click on "Launch." Here, you can either enter The Nether solo or as a fireteam of three and complete objectives.

Here's what you must do:

Complete three major objectives and defeat a final boss.

The three objectives require you to defeat enemies, as marked by an objective marker.

The entire run will provide 20 Revive tokens, with no health regeneration, and the Famine modifier.

The Nether buff from an enemy in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you defeat the final boss, the objective will update, and your next task is to head to the Spine of Keres within the Dreaming City.

Spine of Keres:

Spine of Keres in Destiny 2 for Echoed Warnings mission (Image via Bungie)

Follow the objective marker and head to the Spine of Keres in Dreaming City. You will encounter Sloan here, so talk to her and progress accordingly. After fighting a few enemies, the Taken eyes will be back inflicting the "Suffocating Pain" debuff.

Keep following the marker until you arrive in front of a huge Taken Blight. Investigate and then head back to Eris' apartment.

Tome of Want:

Tome of Want from the Shaping Slab (Image via Bungie)

Once at Eris' apartment, interact with the Slab for the next step. Now, your task is to reach Rank 3 of the Slab and take the "Tome of Want." This item is a container that lets players purchase certain buffs for The Nether activity and attune specific weapons to target-farm them.

Getting the Tome of Want will be the final quest step in Week 1 of Heresy Act I. Players can get the rest of the steps starting next week, with other objectives.

