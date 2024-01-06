Destiny 2 Exotic Trace Rifle tier list for PvE

Trace Rifles are one of the most unique and powerful weapon archetypes in Destiny 2. The weapons in this archetype use special ammo and shoot a continuous laser beam that can help Guardians shred their enemies in both PvP and PvE. There are a total of seven Exotic Trace Rifles Guardians can find inside Destiny 2, and each of them comes with unique perks. However, only a few of these Exotics excel inside the Destiny 2 PvE sandbox. So, if you're wondering which ones you should pick up for the PvE content, this article is for you.

This article lists every Exotic Trace Rifle alongside their Exotic perks and traits and ranks them based on their potency in the PvE content of Destiny. This will help you save time and choose the perfect Exotic for your next end-game PvE content.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list for Destiny 2 Exotic Trace Rifle for PvE

SS-tier

The weapons in this tier list are undoubtedly the most potent one you can use in the PvE content of Destiny 2. These Exotic Trace Rifles come with exceptional perks that offer great utility inside the PvE sandbox.

Ager's Scepter

Exotic Perk: Getting final blows with this weapon generates a slow burst around the defeated target. Also getting Stasis final blows transfers ammo to this weapon's magazine from reserves.

The reason this weapon is the best is that it offers great add clear potential. Furthermore, with its catalyst, Guardians can also use its on-demand freeze, which is very strong against Overload and Unstoppable Champions inside the end-game PvE content of Destiny 2.

S-tier

The Exotic Trace Rifles in this tier list display significant potency in various PvE content in Destiny 2. Although these are not inferior to the SS tier, the reason they are on this tier list is because of their supportive role. However, these weapons are useful in end-game content like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids.

The Navigator

Exotic Perk: Shooting at an ally allows this weapon to grant Woven Mail to both the user and the target. Also, dealing sustained damage to the target severs it.

The Navigator in Destiny 2 deserves the S-tier spot because of its utility within the PvE content of Destiny 2. This weapon can provide any ally with Woven Mail anytime and anywhere on demand. This perk grants damage resistance, increasing your chances of surviving in the end-game content.

Divinity

Exotic Perk: Dealing sustained damage with this weapon provides a debuff that weakens the enemy, and shooting at an Overload Champion stuns it. When the targets are under the effects of the debuff, they are struck with a burst of damage.

This is one of the greatest Exotic Rifles of all time, even after recent nerfs. This Exotic is a must-have in any end-game content because it increases the overall DPS and creates a huge field surrounding the target.

A-tier

Exotic Trace Rifles, classified in the A-tier, are a balanced option inside the PvE sandbox. Although these are not must-have Exotics for end-game content, they can be situationally powerful with a specific build and playstyle.

Coldheart

Exotic Perk: Shoots a steady cold-fusion-powered Arc energy beam. Also, continuously firing at a target deals even more damage. It generates Ionic Traces in this high-damage state.

Since the launch of Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2, this Exotic Arc Trace Rifle has seen a decent uprising in its usage rate in PvE. Pairing it with the new Arc aspects and fragment, this weapon is a beast inside the PvE sandbox. For example, with Spark of Beacons, you can easily blind huge groups of mobs.

Wavesplitter

Exotic Perk: Comes with three power levels that keep changing while the trigger is held down. Additionally, collecting an Orb of Power boosts the weapon to its maximum power and has it reload automatically. In this mode, sustained firing also suppresses targets.

With the modding changes in Lightfall and Void 3.0, this weapon quickly crawled to the top of the list of options in the game.

B-tier

The weapons in this tier list don't provide any noticeable advantages inside Destiny 2 PvE compared to the SS, S, and A-tier weapons. However, they can shine in specific situations with specific builds and playstyles. Moreover, these weapons are optional and can be replaced with better choices for PvE.

Prometheus Lens

Exotic Perk: Shoots a Solar energy beam that creates an energy field that grows as the weapon is fired. Continuous damage also applies scorch to the target. Final blows with this weapon partially reload the magazine from reserves, allowing it to extend the beam's duration.

Although this weapon is known for its notoriety in the game's PvP content, it became popular inside the PvE after the launch of Solar 3.0. However, since there are better options for PvE, the Prometheus Lens still lacks what it needs to be a top contender.

Ruinous Effigy

Exotic Perk: Kills with this weapon turn targets into Void Transmutation spheres. These spheres can be picked up and wielded as weapons. It has three modes, including

Light Attack

Heavy attack: Suppress

Block: Guard/drain nearby targets.

Although this weapon is undoubtedly one of the most fun exotics to use in PVE, it is not great for the end-game PvE content of Destiny 2.