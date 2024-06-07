Destiny 2 Perfect Pitch ritual Submachine Gun: How to get, all perks, and more

Destiny 2’s Perfect Pitch is an amazing Submachine Gun that you can pick up during The Final Shape. While it may take some work to pick up, it’s going to be worth the effort. More than the gorgeous golden chrome look, it’s packing some serious power and solid perks. Unfortunately, SMGs haven’t been in a good space lately, but Perfect Pitch can change that perception for the better.

However, this is a ritual reward, and the grind for that is a little more tedious than in previous expansions. That said, it’s going to be more than worth the effort of grinding Destiny 2 ritual activities for this fantastic weapon. Here’s what you need to know about the game's Perfect Pitch Submachine Gun.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How to unlock Perfect Pitch in Destiny 2

It's gonna take some grinding, but it's worth it. (Image via Bungie)

In order to unlock Perfect Pitch in Destiny 2, you need to be Rank 16 with either Shaxx, Zavala, or the Drifter. You have to do ritual activities that are associated with that character, and that’s what makes the grind a little bit longer. That means you’re going to be either grinding out Crucible, Vanguard, or Gambit.

Honestly, it doesn’t matter which of these you pick - choose the one that you enjoy the most, and grind it until Rank 16! Then you can claim the Perfect Pitch Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 from the appropriate vendor. It’s going to take some time, but it’s genuinely worth it.

Stats and perks for Destiny 2’s Perfect Pitch

Here's what the gun's stats are, and what the visual aesthetic is. (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2’s Perfect Pitch has the potential to be the best Submachine Gun in the game right now. With 600 RPM, solid stats all around, and some truly incredible perks to pick from, this gun has it all. This expansion brought with it some exceptional weapons. While not a shiny new Exotic in Destiny 2, the Perfect Pitch is still worth having.

For PvE, you’ve got Subsistence and Incandescent, and if you want to PVP, you’ve got To The Pain and Onslaught, which is bonkers on an already fast SMG. This weapon also has Precision Frame as an Intrinsic Trait, which makes your recoil pattern more predictably vertical, making it easier to take out targets. You can also enhance this weapon’s perks.

Here are the perks this gun comes equipped with:

Column 1:

Smallbore (Basic Barrel): Dual strength barrel. Increases range (+7), increases stability (+7).

Column 2:

Light Mag (Basic Magazine): Improved Reload and Range. Increases reload speed (+10) and slightly increases range (+5).

Column 3:

Subsistence: Defeating targets partially reload the magazine from reserves.

Defeating targets partially reload the magazine from reserves. To The Pain: While this weapon is equipped, taking damage increases handling and aim assist until the weapon is stowed. Taking more damage increases the effect.

Column 4:

Incandescent: Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius.

Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius. Onslaught: Final blows with this weapon increase its rate of fire.

Weapon stats:

Impact: 25

25 Range: 64

64 Stability: 56

56 Handling: 20

20 Reload Speed: 28

28 Aim Assistance: 54

54 Zoom: 15

15 Airborne Effectiveness: 15

15 Rounds Per Minute: 600

600 Magazine: 27

27 Recoil Directly: 93 Vertical

