Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate seal guide: Fated Weapon

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, The Edge of Fate, brings a new story and destination, Kepler, to explore. While there are a lot of new things to explore, the core grind remains the same, and the perfect example of this is the latest title players can acquire, Fated Weapon.

As cool as the name may sound, the grind for it can take some time. The triumphs will set every player off to find every hidden secret across Kepler and complete various tasks, many of which can be challenging.

List of all the triumphs for the Fated Weapon seal in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's new region is filled with secrets

Here is a list of all the triumphs for the Fated Weapon seal in Destiny 2, their requirements, and the rewards associated with them:

At Fate’s Edge: Complete "The Edge of Fate" main campaign

Complete "The Edge of Fate" main campaign Legend Forged: Complete "Forging a Legend" parts one and two. Each part contains seven missions, and completing the campaign on Legendary difficulty is the best way to complete this triumph.

Complete "Forging a Legend" parts one and two. Each part contains seven missions, and completing the campaign on Legendary difficulty is the best way to complete this triumph. Forging a Legend Part One: Contains seven missions that are required to progress the Legend Forged triumph. The missions are The Invitation, Fallow, Nostos, Commencement, Saturnism, Transient, and Gouge.

Contains seven missions that are required to progress the Legend Forged triumph. The missions are The Invitation, Fallow, Nostos, Commencement, Saturnism, Transient, and Gouge. Forging a Legend Part Two: Contains another seven missions that are required to progress the Legend Forged triumph. The missions are Morphology, Charge, Disruption, Calculus, Quarantine, Critically, and The Message.

Contains another seven missions that are required to progress the Legend Forged triumph. The missions are Morphology, Charge, Disruption, Calculus, Quarantine, Critically, and The Message. Kepler Tasks: Complete all side quests on Kepler. They will be available while progressing the main quest and will be marked on the map.

Complete all side quests on Kepler. They will be available while progressing the main quest and will be marked on the map. Fabled Time Latches: Complete eight Time Latch missions on Fabled difficulty. These are available on the far left side of the Kepler map and allow difficulty customization, but the missions are random. The missions are Transient, Saturnism, Critically, Morphology, Fallow, Nostos, Disruption, and Calculus.

Complete eight Time Latch missions on Fabled difficulty. These are available on the far left side of the Kepler map and allow difficulty customization, but the missions are random. The missions are Transient, Saturnism, Critically, Morphology, Fallow, Nostos, Disruption, and Calculus. Fabled Missions: Complete five missions on Kepler on Fabled difficulty. These are available on a weekly rotation under the Time Latch mission on the left side of the map. The missions are Charge, Commencement, Quarantine, Gouge, and The Message.

Complete five missions on Kepler on Fabled difficulty. These are available on a weekly rotation under the Time Latch mission on the left side of the map. The missions are Charge, Commencement, Quarantine, Gouge, and The Message. Mythic Time Latches: Complete eight Time Latch missions on Mythic difficulty. The missions are the same as Fabled Time Latches

Complete eight Time Latch missions on Mythic difficulty. The missions are the same as Fabled Time Latches Mythic Missions: Complete five different missions on Kepler on Mythic difficulty. Rewards an exclusive emblem related to the expansion. Missions are the same as Fabled Missions.

Complete five different missions on Kepler on Mythic difficulty. Rewards an exclusive emblem related to the expansion. Missions are the same as Fabled Missions. Project Graviton: Acquire Graviton Spike Exotic weapon. Speak to Lodi after completing the campaign to gain the related quest.

Acquire Graviton Spike Exotic weapon. Speak to Lodi after completing the campaign to gain the related quest. Gravitic Doctorate: Acquire all intrinsic for Graviton Spike. Available across Kepler’s mystery areas. The first three can be found in Brave and Legend Difficulty. Rapid Hit and Subsistence can be found in Brave difficulty. Transcendent Zen and Temporal Alignment can be found on Mythic difficulty.

Acquire all intrinsic for Graviton Spike. Available across Kepler’s mystery areas. The first three can be found in Brave and Legend Difficulty. Rapid Hit and Subsistence can be found in Brave difficulty. Transcendent Zen and Temporal Alignment can be found on Mythic difficulty. Mattermorph: Acquire Mattermorph ability. Available while completing the main quest.

Acquire Mattermorph ability. Available while completing the main quest. Matterspark: Acquire Matterspark ability and its four upgrades. The first three will be available from the main quest, and the final upgrade will be available in the Fabled world tier. Collecting two Strangelet Capsules, which can be acquired by completing secrets in the Outer Stepps (The Stacks) and the Exile’s Accord (Curtilage Divide) region.

Acquire Matterspark ability and its four upgrades. The first three will be available from the main quest, and the final upgrade will be available in the Fabled world tier. Collecting two Strangelet Capsules, which can be acquired by completing secrets in the Outer Stepps (The Stacks) and the Exile’s Accord (Curtilage Divide) region. Rosetta: Acquire Rosetta ability and all its upgrades. Available while completing the main quest.

Acquire Rosetta ability and all its upgrades. Available while completing the main quest. Relocator: Acquire Relocator ability and all its upgrades. Available while completing the main quest.

Acquire Relocator ability and all its upgrades. Available while completing the main quest. Dark Matter Assault: Defeat enemies using Matterspark, Mattermorph, or Relocator.

Defeat enemies using Matterspark, Mattermorph, or Relocator. Urn Collection (The Gorge): Collect all Urns in the Gorge region on Kepler. There are five in the Assimilated Easement and one in the Stellar Sink area.

Collect all Urns in the Gorge region on Kepler. There are five in the Assimilated Easement and one in the Stellar Sink area. Urn Collection (Exile’s Accord): Collect all Urns in the Exile’s Accord region on Kepler. There are three in the Curtilage Divide and three in the Augur’s Bethel area.

Collect all Urns in the Exile’s Accord region on Kepler. There are three in the Curtilage Divide and three in the Augur’s Bethel area. Urn Collection (Outer Steppes): Collect all Urns in the Outer Steppes region on Kepler. There are four in the Stacks and two in the Outer Wastes area.

Collect all Urns in the Outer Steppes region on Kepler. There are four in the Stacks and two in the Outer Wastes area. Urn Collection (Central Academy): Collect all Urns in the Central Academy region on Kepler. There are three in the Aionian Camp and one in the Caldera area.

Collect all Urns in the Central Academy region on Kepler. There are three in the Aionian Camp and one in the Caldera area. Somnium Trek: Complete the Gravitic Doctorate triumph and collect all Urns along with Kepler abilities (Mattermorph, Matterspark, Rosetta, and Relocator). Rewards an Exotic ship ‘Collection Call’.

Complete the Gravitic Doctorate triumph and collect all Urns along with Kepler abilities (Mattermorph, Matterspark, Rosetta, and Relocator). Rewards an Exotic ship ‘Collection Call’. The Critical Moment: Complete the mission “Critically” under 10 minutes while on Fabled difficulty or higher.

Complete the mission “Critically” under 10 minutes while on Fabled difficulty or higher. Secret Treasure (The Gorge): Open all chests present within The Gorge. There are five chests in the Assimilated Easement and three in the Stellar Sink area.

Open all chests present within The Gorge. There are five chests in the Assimilated Easement and three in the Stellar Sink area. Secret Treasure (Outer Steppes): Open all chests present within the Outer Steppes. There are five chests in the Stacks and 10 in the Outer Wastes area.

Open all chests present within the Outer Steppes. There are five chests in the Stacks and 10 in the Outer Wastes area. Secret Treasure (Exile’s Accord): Open all chests in the Exile’s Accord. There are six chests in the Curtilage Divide and five in the Augur’s Bethel area.

Open all chests in the Exile’s Accord. There are six chests in the Curtilage Divide and five in the Augur’s Bethel area. Secret Treasure (Central Academy): Open all chests present within the Central Academy. There are seven chests in the Aionian Camp and nine in the Caldera area.

Open all chests present within the Central Academy. There are seven chests in the Aionian Camp and nine in the Caldera area. Secret Treasure (The Singularity): Open all chests present within The Singularity. Three chests are present in this location.

Open all chests present within The Singularity. Three chests are present in this location. Latch Call at the Station: Complete activities on Kepler to earn Fated Ciphers.

Complete activities on Kepler to earn Fated Ciphers. Stitchripper: Defeat three bosses — Giver’s Sentry, Illaszk, and Kylazk — present in The Sieve.

Fated Weapon title objectives in Destiny 2

Since the title is related to the Edge of Fate expansion, it will be available permanently, allowing players to finish all triumphs at their own pace. We recommend going with a fireteam to make all the challenges easier.

