Destiny 2 — The Edge of Fate campaign difficulty options explained: Which is the right one for you?

Destiny 2's latest expansion, the Edge of Fate, has been out for more than 48 hours now and is rapidly approaching the launch of the upcoming The Desert Perpetual raid. To access these pinnacle encounters, players must complete the campaign and increase their power.

Ad

This article will highlight all the differences between the two difficulty modes in Campaign, the rewards each choice offers, and where one's choice will land them should they aspire to tackle the raid and future pinnacle content.

What are the differences between the two campaign difficulties in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, and what benefits does each choice provide?

Making the right choice can mean having a chill time or getting into the thick of it (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned before, the campaign in The Edge of Fate is available in two difficulty modes, namely Normal and Legendary. I've opted to complete the campaign in Legendary mode since its introduction in The Witch Queen expansion. It's the easiest way to enter a Day 1 Raid-ready state, and have access to a potentially build-defining new Exotic armour.

Ad

Trending

Having said that, the Legendary campaign is no pushover, and for newbies, it might seem like an extremely daunting challenge. The enemies are harder to kill, they hit you harder, and some of them come equipped with special modifiers and skills that can put you in a tough spot.

However, playing the campaign solo is a good way to get accustomed to new mechanics. And it's also a fun way to experience the game if you're in a group.

Ad

Also Read: Do you need to play previous Destiny 2 expansions before The Edge of Fate?

Furthermore, the Legendary campaign puts you at a much higher power scale, giving a stronger headstart to farm endgame content and even tackle the much harder challenges, such as the upcoming The Desert Perpetual raid. The boosted power scale also gets you closer to the higher World tiers, which enables you to farm weapons and armours with better stats and perks. And last but not least, completing the Legendary campaign is a good way to test out one of the new Exotics for each class.

Ad

This isn't to say that completing the campaign in normal mode is a detriment. Destiny 2 offers players an unmatched level of freedom when it comes to choosing what content to tackle. Playing the campaign on a normal difficulty to take in the visuals and the story is a perfectly valid way to approach the new expansion. You'll be at a slightly lower power cap, but that can be easily fixed with a few portal runs and exploring Kepler.

Ad

So, in short, Legendary campaign sets you up for a better start on your endgame aspirations, but if your objective is to experience the game, then go for a normal difficulty campaign run and have fun.

Check out our Destiny 2 news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnab Chakrabarti Arnab Chakrabarti is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. After getting his first console and playing Oni, he knew that playing games and writing about them was all he ever wanted. To that end, he gave up his bioscience studies to take the leap into video game coverage - a move that saw him work for such publications as TechARX, XRIG, eSportsportal, and Game Rant, to name a few.



Arnab looks up to popular video game journalists and commentators like John Peter Bain aka TotalBiscuit, Jason Schreier, and SkillUp, and tries to bring the same level of commitment and accuracy to his work.



He was also a part of the team that created the event Nerdmeet, which garnered over 5000 attendees in its final run.



In his spare time, Arnab takes care of animals, learns new languages, and plays his guitar. He is eyeing amateur astronomy soon as his next hobby. Know More