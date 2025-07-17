Agape god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

The Agape Hand Cannon is a part of the open world loot pool in Destiny 2's Kepler. The game has had quite a few potent Solar Hand Cannons over the last few years, where each of them has defined a player's build, all while carrying them through the difficulties of the endgame. Agape is also the first Solar weapon in the Heavy Burst archetype, allowing players to come up with new builds with new gear pieces.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Agape Hand Cannon for PvE and PvP.

Agape PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Agape Hand Cannon in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Heal Clip for getting a 2x Cure buff after reloading on kills.

for getting a 2x Cure buff after reloading on kills. Incandescent for an elemental explosion from a killed target. The explosion applies Scorch debuff to nearby targets.

For a more sustained DPS approach, go for Rewind Rounds and Precision Instrument. However, the newest perk, Burning Ambition, is also a great choice for inflicting Scorch on single targets.

Master of Arms can also be a decent alternative for an overall damage buff while in combat.

Agape PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Agape Hand Cannon in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and Range.

for more Stability and Range. Moving Target for increased Accuracy and movement speed while aiming the weapon.

for increased Accuracy and movement speed while aiming the weapon. Fragile Focus for increased range on the weapon until the user's shield gets destroyed.

Outlaw for increased reload speed, alongside Heal Clip to gain healing during fights, are great alternatives in the third column. Firefly, Precision Instrument, and Burning Ambition can also be used in place of Fragile Focus in the fourth column.

How to get Agape in Destiny 2?

Agape can be acquired from doing activities in the Kepler open world or the Sieve activity. The 'Altar of Relativity" allows players to attune a weapon of their choice for a boosted drop rate from Kepler.

Agape for attunement in Kepler (Image via Bungie)

In this case, attune with Agape at the Altar, and then defeat enemies, open chests to get an increased number of Hand Cannons. Higher world tier results in higher weapon tier drops.

