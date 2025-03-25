Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.2 full patch notes: Competitive point gains/loss, Rank 11 task fix, and more

Destiny 2's new weekly reset in Heresy Act II brought another batch of patch notes. This time around, the company seems to have focused more on the competitive points and a few recurring issues. To summarize, players will find a fix for a game-breaking Rank 11 objective, Vesper's Host availability in the pinnacle rotator, Heavy ammo timer in PvP, and many more.

This article contains all of the patch notes for Update 8.2.5.2.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.2

1) Activities

Destiny 2 Heresy activity (Image via Bungie)

Seasonal

Episode Heresy

Court of Blades

Fixed a potential soft-lock when defeating a challenger with 0:00 left on the countdown timer.

Episode Revenant

Kell's Vengeance

Fixed an issue where the Devouring Essence debuff can duplicate during the fight against Skolas.

Raids and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where Vesper's Host would not be featured in the weekly rotations.

Crucible

Game Modes

Lockdown

Corrected an issue where the wrong VO was playing when rounds were won.

Revives are now enabled in the mode.

Heavy Ammo now spawns at 120s instead of 60s into a round.

Initial spawn points have been updated.

Neutralizing a zone will be required to prevent a triple cap, instead of just being on the zone.

Competitive

Point Gains / Losses

Increased the amount of points you can be given by the Skill Delta modifier for either beating or losing to a higher skill team.

Removed the ability for the Skill Delta modifier to reduce points given or increase points lost.

Solo vs. Fireteam Loss Forgiveness (Competitive and Trials)

Corrected an issue where solo players matched against a duo fireteam, or solo players match with a duo against a trio, could sometimes not gain loss protection.

There is still a known issue where a team of all solos matched against trios may not receive loss protection.

While these matches are rare (less than one percent of games for solos), we have modified our matchmaking parameters to further reduce the likelihood of these matches occurring while we continue to investigate.

2) Gameplay and investment

Barrow-Dyad Exotic (Image via Bungie)

Armor

Customization

Reverted the recent change to the Hunter Astral Stasis Drake Helmet.

For more information, check the ‘Marks, Bonds, and Cloaks’ section of the 03/20/2025 TWID.

Fixed an issue where the Mark of the Fallen Star ornament would improperly disable effects on some Exotic armors.

Weapons

Legendaries

Fixed an issue where Lotus-Eater showed incorrect numbers in its kill tracker.

Perks

Fixed an issue where Discord was not granting ammo to Glaives while active on projectile kills.

Exotics

Deterministic Chaos

Fixed an issue where anti-Champ capabilities were misbehaving with anti-Champ mods and Radiant.

Thorn

Fixed an issue where the Refined Soul buff was being removed upon stowing the weapon.

3) Power and progression

Guardian Ranks

Fixed an issue where the Master Spelunker objective stated that Vesper's Host and not Sundered Doctrine was required for Guardian Rank 11.

Collections

The Frostflower Sparrow will now properly appear in Collections.

