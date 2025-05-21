Destiny 2 Update 8.2.6.2 full patch notes: Event weapon fixes, triumphs, and more

  • home icon
By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified May 21, 2025 00:34 IST
Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Dungeon (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2's weekly reset on May 20, 2025, brought forth a new Dungeon in the Rite of the Nine event, alongside the much-awaited Iron Banner and other core activities. However, the reset also allowed Bungie to work on some recurring issues in the game.

To summarize, update 8.2.6.2 brought some fixes for Rite of the Nine weapons, fixed Explosive Payload's damage bug, and made some general tweaks to the game.

Disclaimer: The patch notes provided in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.2.6.2

1) Activities

Rite of the Nine in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Trials of Osiris

  • Adjusted matchmaking settings to reduce instances of duo fireteams matching trio fireteams.

Rite of the Nine

  • Fixed an issue where some Rite of the Nine weapons were dropping at zero power.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where Explosive Payload dealt less damage than intended on Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles.

Abilities

Titan

Titan Arc subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Arc

  • Fixed an issue where Storm's Keep could discharge Bolt Charge on allies or immune objects.

Ornaments

  • Fixed an issue where the Cinder Pinion Grasps could not be converted into a Universal Ornament.

Currencies

  • Fixed an issue where Curios of the Nine within the Vault could not be converted to Nonary Manifolds.

UI and UX

  • Fixed an issue where New Land Beyond was not displaying the correct upsells.

3) Platforms and Systems

  • Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine Explore mode required PlayStation Plus to access.
4) Quests and Pursuits

  • Fixed an issue where The Magnificent One Triumph could not be earned when completing Spire of the Watcher on Eternity difficulty.

5) Localization

  • English: Fixed an issue where Judgment had an extra ‘e’ in its name.
  • Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine cinematics were missing localized subtitles.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
