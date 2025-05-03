Destiny 2 Year 8 livestream: New expansion, air time, and Twitch drops

Destiny 2's most important showcase is closing in, as the community is excited to get announcements regarding new expansion, events, and everything beyond 2025. Currently, players do not know anything concrete regarding the game's future, except for the expansion's title and release models. With the Year 8 livestream on May 6, players will have a solid idea of what to expect for at least the next few years.

Watching the stream on May 6 will also drop a special emblem from Twitch, which is just a standard giveaway from Bungie during any special programs. This article lists everything related to the stream, when and where to watch, details regarding the drop, and how to claim the emblem.

Destiny 2 Year 8 stream air date and time for all major regions

The airing time for the Year 8 stream has been revealed to be on May 6, 2025, at 9 am PT, just an hour before the Rite of the Nine launch. Here is a list of all the times for major regions:

India: 9:30 pm

9:30 pm China: 12:00 am (May 7, 2025)

12:00 am (May 7, 2025) Australia: 2:00 am (May 7, 2025)

2:00 am (May 7, 2025) UK: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Japan: 1:00 am (May 7, 2025)

Since the program is expected to go over the game's future, you can expect the stream to go on for approximately one hour. During this time, a unique emblem named Theoxenia will drop for anyone watching the stream for 15 minutes.

How to get a Twitch drop from the Destiny 2 Year 8 livestream

To watch the stream, tune into Bungie's official Twitch channel on May 6, 2025, at 9 am PST. Here, watching the stream for 15 minutes will make you eligible for the Theoxenia emblem. However, you must have your Bungie account linked with Twitch.

Once you get the emblem from the stream, head back inside the game, and look for it within the Flair>General tab of Collections. There have also been times when Bungie delayed the emblem delivery, so keep an eye out for announcements.

How to link a Bungie account with Twitch for Destiny 2 drops

To link your Bungie account, head to the official Bungie website and log in. Next, head to Settings from the top-right, followed by "Account Linking."

Here, simply scroll down until you see "Twitch" under "Social Platform Accounts," and log in using your Twitch credentials. Now, watch the stream for 15 minutes and redeem the drop from Twitch's inventory.

