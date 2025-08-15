5 Best Legacy of Dreams (LoD) builds to try in Diablo 3

The Legacy of Dreams (LoD) is one of the best Legendary Gems available to players in Diablo 3. Players who want to break away from the mold of set-based buildcrafting have long been using this Legendary Gem to customize powerhouse combinations that easily rival set builds in Diablo 3. LoD opens up a new path for creating builds by utilizing the best items, without having to rely on gear sets and their drawbacks.

In Season 35 of Diablo 3, multiple LoD builds have taken their place at the top of the meta builds, from casual farming to running high-level Greater Rifts. In this guide, we will walk you through the five best LoD builds in Season 35.

Top 5 Legacy of Dreams (LoD) builds to try out in Diablo 3

Legacy of Dreams is the most innovative legendary gem in Diablo 3 for crafting custom builds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Legacy of Dreams (LoD) Blood Nova Necromancer

The LoD Blood Nova is the strongest Necromancer build in Diablo 3, topping the solo Greater Rift charts. It revolves around delivering massive amounts of AoE damage using Blood Nova, which is significantly amplified by the Legacy of Dreams’ damage multiplier bonus.

It’s powerful, precise, and highly effective at eliminating hordes of monsters without hassle.

Skill set:

Active: Siphon Blood (Power Shift), Death Nova (Blood Nova), Simulacrum (Blood and Bone), Blood Rush (Transfusion), Bone Armor (Dislocation), Frailty (Aura of Frailty)

Passive: Swift Harvesting, Eternal Torment, Spreading Malediction, Stand Alone

2) Legacy of Dreams (LoD) Meteor Wizard

This build feels like a true warrior of arcane might. The LoD Meteor Wizard build revolves around raining down a storm of flaming meteorites and obliterating enemies from the battlefield.

This is a high AoE damage dealer build that specializes in eliminating massive amounts of enemies with deadly clearing skills, making it one of the best choices for players who want to go with the Wizard class in Diablo 3 Season 35.

Skill set:

Active: Spectral Blade (Barrier Blades), Meteor (Star Pact), Storm Armor (Shocking Aspect), Magic Weapon (Deflection), Teleport (Wormhole), Black Hole (Spellsteal)

Passive: Illusionist, Arcane Dynamo, Galvanizing Ward, Audacity

3) Legacy of Dreams (LoD) Wave of Light Monk

The Legacy of Dreams Wave of Light Monk combines fast martial arts techniques with destructive abilities to wipe out waves of enemies with a single strike.

This highly mobile and visually stunning build thrives at eliminating screens full of enemies with waves of cascading lights. Monk builds are usually considered both fun and efficient, but the Legacy of Dreams gem allows you to take things to a whole new level in Season 35.

Skill set:

Active: Mystic Ally (Air Ally), Wave of Light (Explosive Light), Cyclone Strike (Implosion), Dashing Strike (Blinding Strike), Epiphany (Desert Shroud), Mantra of Salvation (Agility)

Passive: Beacon of Ytar, Harmony, Seize the Initiative, The Guardian’s Path

4) Legacy of Dreams (LoD) Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian

The Hammer of the Ancient (HotA) Barbarians are the classic high damage-dealing builds of Diablo 3, and the Legacy of Dreams (LoD) makes it even better with the damage multiplier bonus.

This build excels in dealing massive amounts of damage with every hammer strike from the HotA skill. If players want an aggressive, no-nonsense build made only for raw power, then this is the best option available.

Skill set:

Active: Furious Charge (Merciless Assault), Hammer of Ancients (Smash), Call of the Ancients (Together as One), Battle Rage (Bloodshed), Ignore Pain (Ignorance is Bliss), Wrath of the Berserker (Insanity)

Passive: Ruthless, Berserker Rage, Weapons Master, Boon of Bul-Kathos

5) Legacy of Dreams (LoD) Bombardment Crusader

Highly strategic and explosive in nature, the Bombardment Crusader excels at high-level Greater Rifts.

This build uses the Condemn skill, which creates a vacuum pulling enemies in a cluster and then destroys them with Bombardment from a distance. This allows for great positioning when dealing with mobs in a Greater Rift.

Skill set:

Active: Punish (Celerity), Bombardment (Barrels of Spikes), Condemn (Vacuum), Iron Skin (Reflective Skin), Shield Glare (Divine Verdict), Akarat’s Champion (Prophet)

Passive: Fervor, Iron Maiden, Lord Commander, Finery

Why are these builds better than the rest?

The Legacy of Dreams is the most innovative and useful Legendary Gem in Diablo 3 for players looking to craft custom builds without relying on gear set-based builds.

These are extremely powerful, and all of them have the capability of eliminating the toughest challenges that Diablo 3 has to offer. Currently, these builds stand at the top of the Greater Rift clearing tier in Season 35.

Whether you are looking for high burst and range or brutal and reliable close combat, these builds offer both effortlessly. While other builds in Diablo 3 can also push high-level content, these allow you to do so in a more optimized way.

