Diablo 4: How to get Scoundrel's Kiss and its Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, the Scoundrel's Kiss is a Unique Ring designed exclusively for the Rogue class. This item transforms the Rapid Fire skill into an explosive area-of-effect ability, significantly enhancing both single-target and AoE damage. Whether you're running Nightmare Dungeons or facing formidable bosses, the Scoundrel's Kiss can be a game-changer for your Rogue build.

Ad

Also Read: All Diablo 4 Mythic Uniques, ranked

What is the Scoundrel's Kiss in Diablo 4?

Scoundrel's Kiss comes with several beneficial affixes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Scoundrel's Kiss is an Ancestral Unique Ring that modifies the Rapid Fire skill, causing arrows to explode upon impact and deal increased damage.

Ad

Trending

Scoundrel's Kiss Affixes

In addition to its unique effect, the Scoundrel's Kiss comes with several beneficial affixes:

Implicit Modifiers

+12.5% Resistance to All Elements

+12.5% Poison Resistance

Unique Modifiers

+4.0% Critical Strike Chance to each Enhanced Rapid Fire Bonus

+3 to Rapid Fire

+20.0% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice

+10.0% Attack Speed

These affixes synergize well with Rapid Fire builds, enhancing both damage output and attack speed.

Unique Effect of Scoundrel's Kiss in Diablo 4

Ad

Unique Effect of Scoundrel's Kiss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal [35–55]% increased damage.

Ad

This transformation turns your Rapid Fire skill from a linear projectile attack into an area-of-effect skill while increasing the damage output, making it more effective against groups of enemies.

How to acquire Scoundrel's Kiss in Diablo 4

The Scoundrel's Kiss becomes available in World Tier 4 (Torment). While it can drop randomly, certain activities increase the likelihood of acquiring this Unique Ring.

Target farm Lord Zir

Ad

Lord Zir, the Dark Master (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lord Zir, the Dark Master, is an endgame boss in Diablo 4, whom you can fight in the Ancient’s Seat dungeon in the Fractured Peaks of Sanctuary. Defeating him offers a higher chance of acquiring the Scoundrel's Kiss.

Ad

As of the new season, you don't need to gather 12x Exquisite Blood to summon Lord Zir, but you need that to open the reward chest (Lord Zir’s Hoard) you get after defeating him.

Loot chests in Helltide Events

Loot chests in Helltide Events can drop Unique items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Helltide Events are map-wide events that occur hourly, featuring tougher enemies and improved loot drops. During Helltide events, collect Aberrant Cinders (Cinders) to open loot chests, which have a high chance to drop Unique Rings like the Scoundrel's Kiss.

Ad

Keep in mind that if you die during the event period, you will lose half of your Cinders. So try to send as many as you possibly can before the event ends.

Can drop randomly around the world and from World Events

Slaying World Bosses can yield the Scoundrel’s Kiss Unique ring (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While on your adventure across Sanctuary, you can easily acquire the Scoundrel’s kill from any random enemy or from loot chests. While this is RNG-based, it is still one of the most common ways to acquire unique items. Also participating in the Gathering Legions, running Nightmare Dungeons, or slaying World Bosses can yield the Scoundrel’s Kiss Unique ring.

Ad

Using the Purveyor of Curiosities

The Purveyor of Curiosities is a unique NPC that allows you to gamble with Murmuring Obols (Obols) for random gear. By selecting the Ring category, you have a chance to obtain Scoundrel's Kiss for 50 Obols. This method is unpredictable but can be an efficient way to farm for the ring between other activities.

Ideal builds for Scoundrel's Kiss in Diablo 4

The Scoundrel's Kiss is best utilized in builds that focus on the Rapid Fire skill, particularly those that benefit from area-of-effect damage.

Ad

Recommended build:

Explosive Rapid Fire Rogue: This build leverages the explosive nature of Scoundrel's Kiss, focusing on maximizing area damage and attack speed.

Combining the Scoundrel's Kiss with aspects that increase Rapid Fire's efficiency or add additional effects can further enhance this build's effectiveness. This is a very skill-specific item, which requires the Rapid Fire skill to function, and thus it doesn't work well with any other build.

The Scoundrel's Kiss is a valuable asset for Rogue players aiming to amplify their Rapid Fire build capabilities. By altering the skill to deal explosive area damage and providing beneficial affixes, this Unique Ring can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. Focus on high-level activities in World Tier 4 to increase your chances of acquiring this powerful item in Diablo 4.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More