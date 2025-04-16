All Diablo 4 Mythic Uniques, ranked

Mythic Uniques are the rarest and most powerful gear in Diablo 4, designed to significantly enhance how characters perform and interact with game mechanics. With the introduction of Season 7, there are 12 Mythic Uniques available, each with distinct attributes and potential applications.

Ad

Below is a comprehensive overview of these items, ranked based on their overall utility, versatility, and impact on gameplay.

Ranking all 12 Mythic Unique Items in Diablo 4

12. Heir of Perdition—Hateful Helm

Heir of Perdition—Hateful Helm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Helm

Ad

Trending

Key Attributes:

Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60% [x]. Slaughter enemies to briefly steal Mother's Favor from surrounding allies.

+2 to Core Skills. (up to +7 with masterworking)

+200% damage to Angels and Demons.

Boosts Critical Strike Chance, Lucky Hit Chance, and Movement Speed. (up to +54% with masterworking)

Overview: The cool part about the Heir of Perdition helm is the Hatred buff, which gives you a 60% [x] damage boost whenever you enter into combat, while if you are in a party, you can briefly steal this buff from your allies. While the +200% damage buff against demons comes in handy while facing bosses, the rest of the affixes make it a hard choice to equip.

Ad

11) Shattered Vow—DoT Executioner

Shattered Vow—DoT Executioner (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Polearm

Ad

Key Attributes:

Enemies afflicted by more damage over time than remaining life are executed.

Uber Max Life Boost. (up to +3240 with masterworking)

Insane Damage Over Time (DoT). (up to 1199.9% with masterworking)

Chance to Become Berserking (up to 120% with masterworking) and get Attack Speed while Berserking (up to +79.9% with masterworking).

Overview: Shattered Vow is extremely potent if you are using builds with high damage over time (DoT) skills. With increased DoT duration and damage, it becomes an ultimate choice of weapon.

Ad

Most top-tier builds in Diablo 4 avoid it because of the moderately good stats despite the extremely high damage over time (DoT).

10) Shroud of False Death—Stealth and Mobility expert

Shroud of False Death—Stealth and Mobility expert (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Chest Armor

Ad

Key Attributes:

If you haven't dealt damage in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed.

+160 to All Stats. (up to +432 with masterworking)

Insane damage boost on the first attack after entering Stealth. (up to +899.1% with masterworking)

Boosts max Life and Resource Generation.

+1 to all Passives.

Overview: If you prefer a stealthy and tactical playstyle, the Shroud of False Death rewards you significantly.

While it doesn't shine in fast-paced combat or constant action, it opens unique mobility and repositioning opportunities for classes like the Rogue. For players who value disengaging or hit-and-run tactics, this armor offers situational benefits that can be game-changing when used smartly.

Ad

9) Doombringer—Life and Damage Reduction

Doombringer—Life and Damage Reduction (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: One-Handed Sword

Ad

Key Attributes:

+35% Maximum Life (up to +94.5 with masterwork)

Generic damage reduction

+160 to All Stats. (up to +432 with masterwork)

Lucky Hit: Up to a 25% chance to deal 1,950 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage dealt by 20% for 5 seconds.

Lucky Hit: Up to a 15% Chance to Heal +530 Life

Overview: Doombringer enhances survivability through increased life and damage mitigation. However, its lack of a compelling, unique effect limits its appeal to most builds in Diablo 4, making it more suitable for specific tanky builds.

Ad

Being a tank utility item, it only caters to the tanky builds in Diablo 4, making it a niche item.

8) Melted Heart of Selig—Resourceful survivability

Melted Heart of Selig—Resourceful survivability (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Amulet

Ad

Key Attributes:

Increases maximum resources by 60.

When taking damage, 75% is drained as 2 Resource for every 1% of Maximum Life you would have lost.

Boosts Damage Reduction, Movement Speed, and Resource Generation.

Overview: Instead of relying on armor alone, the Melted Heart of Selig amulet converts your resource bar into a damage buffer, adding a clever survival strategy. The Melted Heart of Selig is specifically effective for builds that don't heavily rely on resource consumption.

Ad

So, if your build has a ton of resources stacked up and you are in need of defensive capability, this unique amulet should be a good choice.

7) Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander—Shrine utility

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander—Shrine utility (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Staff

Ad

Key Attributes:

Grants a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur every 30 seconds.

+159.5% Critical Strike, Vulnerable, and Overpower Damage.

Increases movement speed, resistances, and all stats

Overview: While the random nature of the Shrine effect introduces variability, the Ahavarion Unique spear's substantial stat boosts and potential for powerful affixes make it a valuable asset in Diablo 4.

The highlight of this item is the high Critical Strike, Overpower, and Vulnerable damage making it a massive boost to your build's overall potential.

Ad

6) Andariel’s Visage—Poison Nova specialist

Andariel’s Visage—Poison Nova specialist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Helm

Ad

Key Attributes:

Boosts Attack Speed, Poison Resistance, and gives Life On Hit.

+110 to All Stats. (up to +297 with masterwork)

Lucky hits have a chance to trigger a powerful Poison Nova.

Overview: Ideal for attack speed-focused builds, especially Rogues, Andariel’s Visage excels in damage-over-time strategies. However, its effectiveness is contingent on the build's ability to reliably trigger lucky hits.

If you are running a fast-paced build, this is the perfect item, while gaining an additional chance of Poison damage.

Ad

5) Nesekem, The Herald—Overpower Specialist

Nesekem, The Herald—Overpower Specialist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Glaive (Spiritborn Exclusive)

Ad

Key Attributes:

Every 2 seconds, you randomly mark a nearby enemy. Marked enemies are Vulnerable, and your attacks against them are guaranteed to Critically Strike and Overpower.

Hitting a marked enemy 10 times clears the mark from them.

+450% Overpower Damage. (up to +1215% with masterworking)

+200 to All Stats. (up to +540% with masterworking)

Insane Critical Strike Damage. (up to +675% with masterworking)

Overview: Exclusively designed for the Spiritborn class, Nesekem, The Herald marks nearby enemies every two seconds, making every hit a devastating blow with Critical and Overpower effects guaranteed.

Ad

If you are playing Spiritborn builds with high Overpower capabilities, like the Quill Volley Spiritborn, Nesekem is the best-in-slot unique item. With the insane amount of Overpower Damage, this is a great choice for any Spiritborn build.

4) The Grandfather—Crit. Damage powerhouse

The Grandfather—Crit. Damage powerhouse (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Two-Handed Sword

Ad

Key Attributes:

+100% Multiplicative Critical Strike Damage

+220 to all Stats. (up to +594 with masterwork)

+300% Damage boost. (up to +810% with masterwork)

Boosts Life and Maximum Resources.

Overview: The Grandfather significantly boosts critical damage, practically doubling it. This makes it a top-tier weapon for builds centered around critical hits, offering both offensive power and additional survivability.

The Grandfather is an excellent item to add to your build if you are lacking critical strike damage. While increasing your damage, which makes it an excellent choice for Diablo 4's endgame.

Ad

3) Ring of Starless Skies—Versatile Resource Management

Ring of Starless Skies—Versatile Resource Management (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Ring

Ad

Key Attributes:

+2 to Core skill ranks. (up to +7 with masterwork)

Boosts attack speed and critical chance.

Reduces resource costs and increases damage up to 50% as resources are spent.

Overview: This Ring of Starless Skies enhances both damage output and resource efficiency, making it suitable for a wide range of builds that rely on high resource spending. Its versatility and lack of significant trade-offs make it a highly sought-after item in Diablo 4.

Ad

The majority of tip-tier builds are resource-heavy, the Ring of the Starless Skies helps sustain that by lowering the resource costs of skills. Additionally the +2 to all core skills (+7 with masterworking) buffs all skills significantly. These stats and effects make the Ring of Starless Skies the Best in the slot.

2) Tyrael’s Might—Insane defensive armor

Tyrael’s Might—Insane defensive armor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Chest Armor

Ad

Key Attributes:

+20% Damage Reduction. (up to +54% with masterwork)

+60% Resistance to All Elements. (up to +162% with masterwork)

Increases maximum resistances.

Triggers a divine barrage at full health.

Overview: If your focus is on fortifying defense, Tyrael’s Might delivers top-tier elemental resistance and damage reduction capabilities to your build. The added offensive effect at full health provides a bonus, though its primary strength lies in its defensive capabilities.

Insane resistance to all elements makes it a great choice for players looking for a solid defense boost for their builds. So, if you are playing a tanky build and require a lot of defense, Tyrael's Might is the best choice.

Ad

1) Harlequin Crest (Shako)—The Ultimate all-rounder

Harlequin Crest (Shako)—The Ultimate all-rounder (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Helm

Ad

Key Attributes:

+20% Cooldown Reduction. (up to +54% with masterwork)

+4 to all skills.

+20% Damage Reduction.

Boosts to max life, armor, and resources.

Overview: The Harlequin Crest, commonly known as the Shako, remains an absolute fan favorite for its versatility and sheer strength across multiple builds. Its substantial cooldown reduction and skill bonuses make it invaluable for virtually any build, enhancing both offensive and defensive capabilities.

The +4 to all skills stat instantly makes it the best-in-slot helm for any build in Diablo 4. Along with that, this helm's cooldown reduction stat lowers the cooldown of all skills up to 54%, making it extremely valuable.

Ad

Mythic Uniques in Diablo 4 serve as build-defining tools. Some, like the Harlequin Crest and Tyrael’s Might, are universally powerful and fit into nearly any build, while others cater to very specific strategies or classes.

Whether you're aiming for min-maxed power, creative build experimentation, or just collecting the game’s rarest gear, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each Mythic Unique is key to optimizing your journey through Sanctuary.

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More