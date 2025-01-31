Diablo 4: How do Unique and Legendary Tributes work

The treacherous world of Diablo 4 constantly brings forth new challenges to test the players. One of the most rewarding features of Diablo 4 is the Unique and Legendary Tribute system, offering players a chance to participate in exclusive endgame activities to earn valuable rewards. So, what is the Unique and Legendary Tribute system?

In this article, we will dive into how this system works, unlock the tributes, and strategize to succeed.

What are the Unique and Legendary Tributes in Diablo 4?

The Tributes, also called the “Spirit Brazier Tributes,” are a type of reward in the Kurast Undercity that allows you to enhance the loot and XP you receive (crafting components, legendary equipment, and runes). There are four Tributes available now in Vessel of Hatred, each with different rewards.

Tribute of Titans: Tormented Boss Materials.

Tribute of Refinement: Masterworking Materials.

Tribute of Radiance (Resolute & United): Ancestral Legendaries.

Tribute of Ascendance (Resolute & United): Several Uniques & An Increased Chance of A Mythic Unique Item.

Radiance and Ascendance (Resolute and United) (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Unique and Legendary Tributes are special endgame activities in Diablo 4 that offer exclusive rewards (unique, ancestral, or mythic items) and challenges. These tributes are tied to specific locations, enemies, and activities and require players to complete objectives to unlock and activate them.

How to unlock Unique and Legendary Tributes

Complete the Kurast Undercity Priority Quest

You will need to finish the entire Kurast Undercity Questline for Tributes to start dropping in different activities. You can start the questline by speaking to Ormus after completing the Reunion campaign quest. The four Undercity quests are as follows:

Undercity: Wail of the Forgotten Undercity: The Specter of Travincal Undercity: The Promise Undercity: Starving Pride

Completing the Tree of Whispers

Tree of Whispers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The best way to get more tributes of Radiance and Ascendance (Resolute) is by finishing the “Tree of Whispers” and opening the cache of rewards at the end. You can get a massive XP boost for completing the quest, along with a few legendary items that are of great help, especially in the early game. Note that Resolute tributes reward only the player who offers the tribute.

Defeat World Bosses

Loot dropped from Grégoire, the Galvanic saint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Uber Bosses can be encountered in the Torment difficulty of Diablo 4 and have a chance to drop tributes of Radiance and Ascendance (United). These bosses are extremely difficult to beat due to their complex mechanics and high level. The Tormented Uber Bosses can go as high as Level 200, which means you shouldn’t be unprepared while attempting to fight them.

Here is the list of Uber bosses in Diablo 4:

Echo of Lilith — Interact with Lilith's Blood Petals located at Nevesk in any Torment difficulty.

Echo of Varshan — Summon Varshan at Malignant Burrow in any Torment difficulty using four Malignant Hearts obtained from Whisper objectives.

Grégoire, the Galvanic saint — Summon Grigoire at the Hall of the Penitent in any Torment difficulty using 12 Living Steel gathered from Helltide chests.

The Beast in the Ice — Summon the Beast at the Glacial Fissure in any Torment difficulty using 12 Distilled Fear obtained from Nightmare Dungeons.

Lord Zir, the dark master — Summon Lord Zir at the Ancient's Seat in any Torment difficulty using 12 Exquisite Blood gathered from World Bosses and Legion Events.

Duriel, King of Maggots — Summon Duriel at the Gaping Crevasse in any Torment difficulty using two Mucus-Slick Eggs and two Shards of Agony obtained from the Echo of Varshan and Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint.

Echo of Andariel — Summon Andariel at the Hanged Man's Hall in any Torment difficulty using two Sandscorched Shackles and two Pincushioned Dolls gained after defeating Lord Zir and Beast in the Ice.

Note that United tributes reward all participating players.

Activating Tributes

Activating Tributes in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To activate “tributes” in Diablo 4, you must select a tribute from your inventory after entering the Undercity portal. Doing so will activate the special effects associated with that particular tribute during your run, guaranteeing specific drops like rare unique items and materials.

Note that you must finish the undercity run to get the boosted rewards from the tribute.

Rewards from Radiance and Ascendance Tribute

In Vessel of Hatred, completing runs using Unique and Legendary Tributes rewards players with exclusive loot, including unique and legendary items and other valuable materials. Tributes are often used to target farm-specific items in Diablo 4, specifically from World bosses.

This is a fantastic way to farm for specific items you are looking to incorporate into your build.

Conclusion

Unique and Legendary Tributes offer a new level of challenge and reward in Diablo 4. By understanding how to unlock and activate these tributes, players can access a plethora of exclusive loot, increased experience and gold, and other valuable materials as rewards.

The Endgame of Diablo 4 is extremely difficult to go through, especially for unprepared players. Most bosses in the endgame, specifically the Uber bosses, can kill your character in a single hit.

