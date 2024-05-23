Diablo 4: What is the Darkened Way?

In Diablo 4, The Darkened Way is a dungeon where you will meet the Seasonal Bosses. There might be more to The Darkened Way than meets the eye. Some players speculate it might hold secrets or hidden areas, but you must be prepared to get into this dungeon.

If you want to know what lies here, then this guide is here to explain what the Darkened Way is and what you will encounter.

What is the Darkened Way in Diablo 4?

Lord Zir is the boss inside Ancient's Seat (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Darkened Way in Diablo 4 is a campaign dungeon. In it, you will enter as part of the “In Her Wake” main quest for Act I.

The Darkened Way is a hidden passage located northeast of the Yelesna Waypoint in the Fractured Peaks. Note that you must progress through the current season's storyline to unlock access to it. Once you've completed the quest, The Darkened Way will always be available and visible, even if you skip the campaign with a new Seasonal character.

The Darkened Way leads to the Ancient's Seat, where you can find the Uber Boss, Lord Zir. He can only be summoned if go to The Darkened Way in the Fractured Peaks. Before trying to summon him, make sure you're in World Tier 4.

If you want to summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4, you need to perform the Ritual of Blood. Here is how to do it:

Gather Exquisite Blood: You will need to perform the Ritual of Blood to summon the boss, which requires nine Exquisite Blood. It can be obtained by defeating World Bosses, participating in Legion Events, and defeating Blood Maidens found in Helltides at World Tier 4.

Deposit Exquisite Blood in Altar: After collecting all nine Exquisite Blood, head to The Darkened Way and go deeper into the Ancient's Seat. Interact with the Bloodied Altar to place the Exquisite Blood. After sacrificing the required amount of Exquisite Blood, you'll be able to fight Lord Zir.

Two versions of Lord Zir are available in Diablo 4. One is Level 80, and another is Level 200. He inflicts fire damage, so it is important to ensure you have a great build in Diablo 4 and enough elixirs on hand or equip jewellery with rubies for increased resistance against fire during the battle.

