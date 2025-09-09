Did Borderlands 4 have an Early Access?

Even though Borderlands 4 is coming soon, many fans still want to know if there is or was an Early Access period. The wildly popular series returns on September 12, 2025, with a new cast of Vault Hunters, and likely millions of possible guns to equip and wreak havoc with. But what about getting access to it a little ahead of time? There were some previews that came out recently that showed off the early game content, but was that all?

Ad

It sounds like Content Creators got early access to BL4, but that’s all we can confirm right now, thanks to a variety of YouTube videos from popular creators in the Borderlands community.

Borderlands 4 had a Creator Early Access but not for the public

Unfortunately, other than Creator access to Borderlands 4, we aren’t certain of any other Early Access. We do know that the various editions (such as the Super Deluxe version) of the game do not come with Early Access, which fans would’ve no doubt been excited about. Not too long ago, there were previews revealed that showed creator access for BL4, that showed off what more or less was the start of the game.

Ad

Trending

The gameplay certainly looks exciting, and we can't wait to get hands-on with everyone else when BL4 goes live (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@RageGamingVideos)

`Then, more recently, YouTube videos have been released by prominent content creators showing gameplay featuring characters/content that is level 30+, which leads us to believe that there was creator access for Borderlands 4. It’s very easy to find plenty of content on the game right now, well ahead of launch.

Ad

We’ve seen up to the mid-game content for BL4, which could mean content creators had access to the full game, showing off a variety of weapon manufacturers and foes, but that doesn’t have to be the case. As someone who has done plenty of previews in my day, it could be that they were just given access to the two different portions of the game.

Along those lines, we also do not know what the review embargo will be, but it will likely be the day before launch, or perhaps a few hours before the game officially goes live. There’s a lot of buzz around Borderlands 4, Early Access aside.

Ad

There are new mechanics like the Ordinance feature, and several familiar faces returning. Unfortunately, unless you’re a major content creator, it doesn’t look like there was, or will be any type of Early Access.

Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More