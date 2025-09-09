Did Borderlands 4 have an Early Access?

Even though Borderlands 4 is coming soon, many fans still want to know if there is or was an Early Access period. The wildly popular series returns on September 12, 2025, with a new cast of Vault Hunters, and likely millions of possible guns to equip and wreak havoc with. But what about getting access to it a little ahead of time? There were some previews that came out recently that showed off the early game content, but was that all?
It sounds like Content Creators got early access to BL4, but that’s all we can confirm right now, thanks to a variety of YouTube videos from popular creators in the Borderlands community.
Borderlands 4 had a Creator Early Access but not for the public
Unfortunately, other than Creator access to Borderlands 4, we aren’t certain of any other Early Access. We do know that the various editions (such as the Super Deluxe version) of the game do not come with Early Access, which fans would’ve no doubt been excited about. Not too long ago, there were previews revealed that showed creator access for BL4, that showed off what more or less was the start of the game.
`Then, more recently, YouTube videos have been released by prominent content creators showing gameplay featuring characters/content that is level 30+, which leads us to believe that there was creator access for Borderlands 4. It’s very easy to find plenty of content on the game right now, well ahead of launch.
We’ve seen up to the mid-game content for BL4, which could mean content creators had access to the full game, showing off a variety of weapon manufacturers and foes, but that doesn’t have to be the case. As someone who has done plenty of previews in my day, it could be that they were just given access to the two different portions of the game.
Along those lines, we also do not know what the review embargo will be, but it will likely be the day before launch, or perhaps a few hours before the game officially goes live. There’s a lot of buzz around Borderlands 4, Early Access aside.
There are new mechanics like the Ordinance feature, and several familiar faces returning. Unfortunately, unless you’re a major content creator, it doesn’t look like there was, or will be any type of Early Access.
