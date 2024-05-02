Does Ark Survival Ascended have split-screen option?

Playing Ark Survival Ascended with other people usually makes the experience better. This experience can be further enhanced using a split-screen option. Whether you are on a dedicated server with random players or on a private one with friends, having others around can greatly improve your time in the game.

So, is it possible to play Ark Survival Ascended on a split screen? Yes, the game is said to have a split-screen option on Steam. This article explains everything you need to know about this feature in the game.

What to know about Ark Survival Ascended split-screen

Ark Survival Ascended allows players to play in split-screen mode (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark Survival Ascended has a split-screen option that supports two players on the same platform. The title lets two people play together on one screen, but there are a few problems.

The game's split-screen multiplayer works similarly to the one in Survival Evolved, allowing only local play. When you use split-screen, you and your friend can only play together locally. This means you can't go online.

You and a friend must join a private server in offline mode when playing locally on split-screen. It's also essential to maintain Tether Distance in Ark Survival Ascended, which means you have to stay close together on the server when playing split-screen with a friend.

To play the game in split-screen mode, follow these steps:

Start the game in single-player mode.

Ensure you have two different controllers available for player one and player two.

Have the host player initiate a local, offline world and create their character.

Have the second player pick up or connect a controller.

The second player needs to press the "Options" button on their controller to activate split-screen and create their character.

Once both characters are created, start the local world.

Both players should spawn next to each other, confirming that split-screen mode is active.

You might face some issues in Xbox while trying to enable the split-screen option. Occasionally, you have to add a guest manually. To do that, simply Press the Xbox button to open the guide menu, navigate to Profile & System located on the far-right side, scroll down to Add or Switch, and Select Add Guest.

The Split-Screen option allows two individuals to play together in the same location, but it appears that there is no way to play online using split-screen mode. It is also not clear why controllers are necessary for split-screen play, but it certainly is the current requirement.

