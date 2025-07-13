Dune Awakening: Fourth Trial of Aql location and walkthrough

The Fourth Trial of Aql is a vital checkbox to get ticked as early as possible in Dune Awakening. This Trial unlocks the third active ability slot, which is a massive power spike for some dedicated builds, and a quality-of-life boost even if you don't have a build decided yet.

It's also highly likely you've seen the location of the Fourth Trial of Aql while heading over to Vermillius Gap in Dune Awakening: it's inside the giant hammer formation in the dead center of this region. However, actually reaching inside this hollow hammer is a trial in and of itself.

Climbing the Hammer: How to enter the Fourth Trial of Aql in Dune Awakening

The hollow hammer in Dune Awakening, officially called Mirzabah's Head, has a very specific entry point which allows you to climb it. This is a high point of elevation, so simply using the usual Sunpender-jumping gimmicks will most likely not work here - crucially, the flat head of the hammer will deter brute-force climbing methods.

Unless you outright got an Ornithopter (or indeed get a guild-mate to ferry you through one), you should at least get the Shigawire Claw (Basic Trooper skill) and a Leap Suspender before you start climbing Mirazbah's Head.

Specifically, you want to climb the hammer through its southern side. Circle the dirt paths in the broader Mirzabah area till you get to a ramp-up point to an elevated plateau towards the northwestern side.

How to climb the hammer in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

Specifically, there's a natural rock bridge that will get you near the stem of the hammer. As long as you have the Shigawire Claw + Suspender combo, though, you can just zip to this point from any corner.

Roughly the location of the entry point (Image via Funcom)

Once you approach the stem of the rock formation from the south, you'll see a series of ridges leading upwards. The path from here is simple: these ridges act as a waiting point for your claw to refresh, and/or your stamina to replenish.

The natural ladder to the Fourth Trial (Image via Funcom)

Afterwards, turn right to find a series of carved walls and ledges which circle the stem. These naturally lead you inside the hollow hammer, and inside, the Fourth Trial of Aql awaits you in Dune Awakening.

While the are itself is accessible at any point, you need to do the previous Trials to do this one:

The Fourth Trial is quite easy when all things are said and done. You'll be given a Crysknife (also unlocking its Schematic when you've beaten the Trial), and told to fight off an escalating number of opponents. Don't worry about beating them, because they're tough enough that you're supposed to fail this and get outnumbered.

The Trial itself is easy as usual (Image via Funcom)

Once you're getting beaten up, you'll get a prompt to awaken your Spice-gifted prescience inside a cutscene. After this point, you'll unlock a series of highly powerful melee abilities (only temporarily for the duration of the trial). Knock out a bunch of enemies after this point to have a bridge open up to the end of the Fourth Trial of Aql.

However, once you're done with the Trial, there's one more thing to do: climb out of the hollow hammer to reach the tippity-top of Mirzabah's Head. Exit the Trial room and head to the north-west, where you can jump a gap to find some ledges leaving you further up. Loot the equipment chest and continue to circle the area further to go up even higher, which will eventually lead you out in the open through a hole.

Don't miss the crate here (Image via Funcom)

Here, you can find a fallen thopter. Next to it is a somewhat hidden celestial crate inside a crevice in the ground. This crate can drop the following Unique schematics:

Buoyant Reaper Mk3 : Collects more water than the regular Dew Reaper Mk3

: Collects more water than the regular Dew Reaper Mk3 Hajra Literjon Mk2 : Can hold 1750 liters of water

: Can hold 1750 liters of water Old Sparky Mk2 : Has 125 Power, and recharges slightly faster than the regular Power Packs

: Has 125 Power, and recharges slightly faster than the regular Power Packs Scipio’s Bloodbag : Holds up to 13000 liters of blood

: Holds up to 13000 liters of blood The Emperor’s Wings Mk2: An unique Suspender that's a big upgrade over the Mk1 variant

