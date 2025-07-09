There's no shortage of Uniques in Dune Awakening. While some can be found in Hagga Basin South, others can only be obtained in PvP zones, like Wrecks and the Deep Desert. However, certain Uniques can only be obtained through the Landsraad, which occurs once a week. The winning faction can summon a Landsraad Weapons Vendor, and you'll gain access to powerful equipment.

One such piece of equipment is called The Ancient Way. It is a Unique Heavy Weapon of the Plastanium tier, which is the current highest in-game. This piece of equipment is primarily used to bring down large targets and decimate opponents from mid-range. Here's how to get The Ancient Way Unique in Dune Awakening.

How to get The Ancient Way Unique in Dune Awakening

Winning the Landsraad will unlock powerful weapons (Image via Funcom)

At the time of writing this article, it would appear that the only way to get The Ancient Way Unique is by purchasing it from the Landsraad Weapons Vendor. This has a few drawbacks, since there can be only one winning faction each week. If you're not part of the winning faction, you'll miss out.

You can change your faction (House), but there are drawbacks and consequences to this, and as such, it's not advisable. Your best bet is to wait until your faction wins the Landsraad and chooses to summon a Landsraad Weapons Vendor. Once your faction does summon one, you can purchase The Ancient Way for 160,000 Solari.

The Ancient Way Unique shoots tracking missiles (Image via Funcom)

Coming back to The Ancient Way Unique, we do have the list of treasures needed to craft the weapon. When and if the schematic for it becomes available, here's what you'll need to craft it:

Plastanium Ingot x 70

Mechanical Parts x 26

Silicone Block x 47

Plasteel Composite Gun Parts x 24

Precision Range Finder x 6

Spice Melange x 62

Spice-infused Plastanium Dust x 10

Water x520 ml

Time x15.0 s

In addition to the aforementioned resources, you'll need an Advanced Weapon Fabricator. If you've reached the Plastanium, you likely already have this device up and running, more so since there are 41 other recipes this device can be used to execute.

What is The Ancient Way Unique?

The Ancient Way is an ancient missile launcher with tracking missiles. It does 919.3 damage per shot and has a fire rate of 84. This is somewhat bottlenecked with a clip size of 1, but the reload of 3.5 s more than compensates for it.

Despite being an advanced weapon, it only features an effective range of 150 meters and an accuracy count of 0.65. Nevertheless, with a 2.5 rating on stability, it should be more than enough to deal with enemies from a safe distance.

