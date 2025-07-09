  • home icon
  • Dune Awakening: How to get The Ancient Way Unique

Dune Awakening: How to get The Ancient Way Unique

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Jul 09, 2025 10:16 GMT
Here
Here's how to get the The Ancient Way Unique in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

There's no shortage of Uniques in Dune Awakening. While some can be found in Hagga Basin South, others can only be obtained in PvP zones, like Wrecks and the Deep Desert. However, certain Uniques can only be obtained through the Landsraad, which occurs once a week. The winning faction can summon a Landsraad Weapons Vendor, and you'll gain access to powerful equipment.

One such piece of equipment is called The Ancient Way. It is a Unique Heavy Weapon of the Plastanium tier, which is the current highest in-game. This piece of equipment is primarily used to bring down large targets and decimate opponents from mid-range. Here's how to get The Ancient Way Unique in Dune Awakening.

How to get The Ancient Way Unique in Dune Awakening

Winning the Landsraad will unlock powerful weapons (Image via Funcom)

At the time of writing this article, it would appear that the only way to get The Ancient Way Unique is by purchasing it from the Landsraad Weapons Vendor. This has a few drawbacks, since there can be only one winning faction each week. If you're not part of the winning faction, you'll miss out.

also-read-trending Trending

You can change your faction (House), but there are drawbacks and consequences to this, and as such, it's not advisable. Your best bet is to wait until your faction wins the Landsraad and chooses to summon a Landsraad Weapons Vendor. Once your faction does summon one, you can purchase The Ancient Way for 160,000 Solari.

The Ancient Way Unique shoots tracking missiles (Image via Funcom)

Coming back to The Ancient Way Unique, we do have the list of treasures needed to craft the weapon. When and if the schematic for it becomes available, here's what you'll need to craft it:

In addition to the aforementioned resources, you'll need an Advanced Weapon Fabricator. If you've reached the Plastanium, you likely already have this device up and running, more so since there are 41 other recipes this device can be used to execute.

What is The Ancient Way Unique?

The Ancient Way is an ancient missile launcher with tracking missiles. It does 919.3 damage per shot and has a fire rate of 84. This is somewhat bottlenecked with a clip size of 1, but the reload of 3.5 s more than compensates for it.

Despite being an advanced weapon, it only features an effective range of 150 meters and an accuracy count of 0.65. Nevertheless, with a 2.5 rating on stability, it should be more than enough to deal with enemies from a safe distance.

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

